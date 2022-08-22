Croke Park residents have a new pet hate driving them ‘crazy’ on match days

The loud horns have caused disruption for residents around Croke Park on big match days

They’ve had a quieter August than normal, but residents living around Croke Park have a new pet hate – loud horns blaring on match days.

With the GAA championship finishing in July for the first time, residents had a welcome break from disruption before Garth Brooks takes up residence for five nights next month.

However, a season of blaring noise has taken its toll, with loud horns a major source of annoyance for residents living near the stadium.

A Croke Park spokesperson said “appliances” that cause “excessive noise” have long been banned. However, fans carrying small horns into the ground are “harder to detect”.

Patrick Gates, from the Clonliffe and Croke Park Residents’ Association, said: “The horns are a nightmare, a horrendous noise.

“They drive you crazy because they’re so loud. People are not happy about the noise. It’s really only become an issue this year.

“I know my neighbours and I are saying the horns drive us crazy, particularly when fans are going into the stadium and leaving the games. The noise seems to go on forever.”

Mr Gates said he believes the horns are a form of “noise pollution”.

“The horns have this really base sound and it gets into you,” Mr Gates said. “They’ve really become a problem for big games at Croke Park.”

Mr Gates said he “really noticed” the sound during this year’s All-Ireland semi-finals and finals.

“They drove me crazy,” he said. “I was sitting in the backyard and then in my front room and I could hear them.”

Despite some residents’ annoyance, Dublin City Council said it had received no complaints.

“The records, from 2015 to date, show the Air Quality Monitoring and Noise Control Unit received no complaints about the use of horns either inside or outside the stadium,” a council spokesperson said.

Mr Gates said he was “surprised the council are saying that” as the horns had been “driving my neighbours and I crazy”.

He reminded residents they could contact a community liaison officer at Croke Park, as well as the council.

Vuvuzelas caused controversy at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa

Vuvuzelas caused controversy at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa

Independent north inner city councillor, Nial Ring, also called for the ban on horns to be enforced better.

The lifelong Dublin GAA fan said: “I’m a Dubs’ fan, my mam lives near Croker, I would like to see the horns banned.

“I can really empathise with the people in the area. 99pc of people welcome match days but there are some unacceptable parts to it.

“In fairness to the GAA, they did ban noise pollution, there were attempts to bring the vuvuzelas in and they were stopped.

“Everyone loves an atmosphere, but a foghorn noise beside you in a game is not pleasant. I understand residents’ annoyance.

“The GAA needs a public campaign because if they’re already banned and people are getting them in anyway, something more has to be done.

“I definitely support a ban. There’s no winner in this one if the horns keep being blown next season.”

A Croke Park spokesperson said within stadium regulations, which are included in the match programmes, fans are told not to bring loud devices into the grounds. This rule was “long standing”.

“These regulations would be in keeping with those applied at other sporting and social events by other organisations,” the spokesperson added.

“Larger horns can be confiscated at the stadium entry point, but it appears that some younger supporters have been taking smaller devices in with them in more recent times.

“These are harder to detect on arrival. We work with the local community on an ongoing basis to address issues as they arise during games, if we receive complaints.

“This challenge seems to ebb and flow and is not prevalent at all our fixtures, so it is something we will monitor in the future.”

Cllr Ring said he believed fans need to start taking more responsibility and realise that constantly blowing horns in residential areas is “unacceptable”.

“Fans want their experience going to Croke Park to be a pleasant one,” Cllr Ring said. “Noise like this can really disturb residents. If you’re a fan, go to the game and support the team, but don’t bring loud horns to annoy everyone else.”

Cllr Ring said he was “blue, through and through” and he “loves to watch the Dubs”.

However, he did not see any need for horns to be blown at the games, or around the stadium and did not wish to sit near anyone blowing the loud horns.

“They’d give you a right shock and potentially damage your hearing if you were right beside one,” he said.

Vuvuzelas caused widespread controversy in 2010. The long South African horns were later banned from the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, rugby cup finals, Wimbledon and other major sporting events.