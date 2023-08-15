‘Creative, free and accessible’ — more than 1,800 events planned for Culture Night

Rapper Sweetlemondae at the launch of Culture Night, taking place across the country on September 22

Favour Odusola, Sarah Jane Foster, Zeinab, Vithória Escobar and Leon Dwyer (front) launching this year's programme for Culture Night on September 22. Pic: Julien Behal

Maureen Kennelly, Arts Council Director, with drag queen Candy Warhol and Angelique Ross and Michelle Thoburn from Síolta Circus, at The Complex in Smithfield for the launch of Culture Night 2023. Pic: Julien Behal

People are being encouraged to “get of the couch” and enjoy some of the 1,800 different events taking place nationwide as part of Culture Night next month.

What originally started in 14 venues in Dublin’s Temple Bar in 2006, will this year celebrate its 18th birthday as an all-island celebration of the very best of Irish culture.

Thousands of free events will be happening late into the night on September 22 and artists are urging everyone to get out and see what’s on offer.

Speaking at today’s launch in Smithfield, drag queen Candy Warhol admitted it can be “hard to get people off the couch sometimes”.

“Culture Night, there’s something for everyone, it’s one night for all. If you’re into drag, burlesque, comedy, DJs, anything, there’s something for everyone,” she said.

“It celebrates creativity and artists from all over the country. It’s accessible, it’s free, take advantage. It allows people to step outside the box and dance the night away too.”

Culture Night aims to bring artists and audiences together on ‘One Night For All’, shining a light on the quality of Ireland’s incredibly diverse cultural offerings, new venues and emerging talent.

Dancer, Favour Odusola, said: “It’s very exciting and interesting to share our work, it’s a process we love. Sharing our own culture and seeing the reactions mainly brings positivity and happiness.

“It’s a beautiful thing to connect with people, it’s about opening up and having new experiences through music and dance.

“We’re open to all walks of life. It’s for people to expand their knowledge of dance and learn.”

Another dancer, Vithória Escobar, added: “It’s so magical. We bring our culture, and we connect with different parts of the world with it.

“Ireland is a multi-cultural hub. We share creativity and a different lifestyle pushes people to think in another way and pushes their own creativity. It’s great to be a part of this movement in Ireland.”

Culture Night Late, a series of events running later into the night, was introduced in 2021 and features an expanded programme this year aimed at getting younger people out to experience culture.

Maureen Kennelly, Arts Council Director, said: “When it started there were 14 events in Temple Bar, now it’s a nationwide celebration. We’ll have around 1,800 events and 750,000 people.

“We’re really conscious of the 18 to 24-year-old age group, we’re hoping to have more late-night events and use the new spaces in our city.

“We’re going through a golden age with the arts in Ireland. We’ve four writers listed for the Booker Prize; the Fishamble Theatre Company won a Fringe First at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival last week.

“There’s something really wonderful going on in Irish culture, there’s a wealth of talent.

“Everyone is welcome, come in and see what’s on offer. The atmosphere is gorgeous on Culture Night, it’s family oriented, we get to see what the country has to offer. It’s very welcoming and it’s so exciting.”

2FM’s Sarah Jane Foster added: “We’ve incredible performers, there’s a lot of dancers this year. Culture Night brings everyone together.

“You can learn a new skill, it creates a nice sense of community, it’s getting bigger and bigger every year. I’ve been loads; I’ve always had a great time.

“All of the events are free, it creates a nice atmosphere around the town, it helps the night-time economy and it’s a nice, safe environment.

“You can have nice family time, meet new people, or just discover something about yourself,” she added.

Singer and songwriter, Zeinab is using TikTok to encourage 18 to 24-year-olds to get out of the house and experience something new.

“I’m taking over TikTok Culture Nights on September 22. There’s a lot of age groups that mightn’t be watching the news or reading the papers.

“There’s a certain demographic that might miss out on Culture Night. TikTok is a good way to reach out to that demographic and get them out.

“There’s something for everyone, every age group, whether you’re eight, 18 or 80. There’ll be something on for everyone, everywhere - and it’s all free.”

For more information go to culturenight.ie