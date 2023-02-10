‘Creating the Sister’s Sheds saved me from a really dark place’, says Tallaght woman

Rachel (left) and Shereen (right) Hughes celebrating the first birthday of the Sister's Sheds

A Tallaght woman has said that creating the Sister’s Sheds saved her from a really dark place.

Shereen Hughes, along with her cousin Rachel, founded the Sister’s Sheds at the end of 2021 when they noticed the community spirit fostered during Covid was being forgotten.

They enjoyed how people came together during the pandemic to entertain each other, even if it was at a distance.

In particular, Shereen found it really cheered her up after she lost both of her parents.

“I had a bit of a journey. I lost my mam and dad in the same year. I fell apart, I was in a really dark place, and I had to find my way out, it was either sink or swim,” she said.

“I’d two young children at the time. I was very close with my mother, I lived with her and worked with her. I thought I’d never be who I used to be.

“But all along I had my friends and my cousin Rachel supporting me and helping me.”

She had also noticed there was a massive community spirit evident during Covid.

“People were coming out to their gardens, doing karaoke, quizzes, bingo, and stuff like that, we didn’t have that for a long time,” Shereen said.

“Back in the ‘80s, there was great camaraderie and trust with the neighbours. I thought to myself I’m still alive, so I want to live and make life better for myself.”

Similar to the Men’s Sheds, Shereen and Rachel decided to create a safe space for women to get together, talk and build a supporting network while making friends and having fun.

“Women are towers of strength, men do great work as well, but when it comes to women, they take on the role of minding the house, the husband, and the children,” Shereen said.

“It’s important to have a little bit of me-time and it’s okay to have some time out, sometimes we forget to do that. It’s important to reconnect.

“I wanted to bring women together, just a little group or two to support, empower, and learn from each other. Rachel got onto Facebook, and it blew up.

“We rented a hairdressers that wasn’t open yet. About 15 women walked in, it was very emotional because it was a time when people just came back together after lockdown.

“It was a massive relief being able to connect again. We just shared our stories and supported each other.

“Since then, we’ve opened 23 Sister’s Sheds in Dublin and places like Cork too. We registered the organisation because it was getting so big.

“We’ve hundreds of women as members now. It’s growing rapidly because of the ethos. The essence of Sister’s Sheds is no judgement, support, empowerment, learning and building a community spirit,” she added.

Ms Hughes has “never noticed anyone on their phone in a Sister’s Sheds”.

“Nobody needs to flick through Facebook or Instagram at it. They’re all just interactive with each other. The youngest lady we have is about 35 and the eldest is 94.

“There’s a dynamic of ages which is fantastic. The young will learn from the old and the old will learn from the young. They all support each other, it’s a great, warming community.

“We’ve a wellness recovery action plan. It’s where you get an invisible toolbox to help you tackle difficult situations in life.

“I don’t think anyone can prepare you for grief, break-ups, disconnection, children, being a mother.

“You’re born into this world, you’re on a journey, you don’t really know what’s on your path. You’re not aware of how your life is going to go and it’s important to build up resilience.

“We’ve a mindfulness, movement, and meditation program too in the Sister’s Sheds. We also have jewellery making, flower arrangements, making mosaic pictures, tea and coffee mornings, fundraisers, it’s been a whole ball of fun.

“We also arrange events outside the Sister’s Sheds like going to the theatre. It’s about women coming together for an evening and having some time out of their busy, hectic lives.”

Rachel and Shereen have also launched a podcast last year called 'Sister Sheds Raw' which is available on Spotify.