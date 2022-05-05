Council’s u-turn on selling off Tolka Park is a ‘massive win for football in Dublin’

The draft report said Tolka Park should be redeveloped to provide enhanced sporting and community amenities. Pic: Collins

A recommendation that Tolka Park should not be rezoned as part of the city’s new development plan has been described as “a massive win” for football in Dublin.

It had been feared the Drumcondra grounds, home to Shelbourne Football Club, would be sold to help defray some of the estimated €35m costs of the Dalymount Park redevelopment.

While a ground share agreement had been reached between Bohemian FC and Shelbourne, a high-profile campaign had lobbied for the retention of Tolka Park as a community sports facility.

Concerns had also been raised over whether the new Phibsboro stadium would be able to accommodate all women’s fixtures.

However, it has now emerged that Dublin City Council is set to abandon plans to sell off Tolka Park for housing development.

In a draft report prepared as part of discussions on a new five-year development plan, city manager Owen Keegan has recommended that Tolka Park and Richmond Park be added to the Dalymount Park project under the same Sport, Recreation and Play heading.

The report now says the aim is “to redevelop Dalymount Park, Tolka Park, and St Patrick's Athletic FC Richmond Park soccer stadia, providing enhanced sporting recreational and community amenities and celebrate the rich sporting history of these sites”.

The council’s change of stance was welcomed by the Save Tolka Park campaign, which last year presented its own €13.5m proposal for the redevelopment of the grounds as a sporting and community amenity.

In a statement, the group said: “The primary goal of our campaign has always been to ensure that Tolka Park is saved, and becomes a multi-purpose stadium for the benefit of the whole community.

“We will be contacting all relevant parties in the coming week to see how this can be achieved.

“We would like to thank the efforts of local residents, fans of Shelbourne FC and other local clubs, and everyone else who has supported the campaign to date.”

A spokesperson for the campaign told Independent.ie that the chief executive’s recommendation to retain Tolka Park’s current zoning was “a massive win” for football in Dublin.

“The original proposal, which would have seen the sacrificing of one stadium for another, was regressive and did not benefit football in this city, especially the growth of the game among women and girls,” he said. “We are very proud and happy with this result.”

Former minister Finian McGrath, who was appointed Public Affairs and Inclusion Officer by Shelbourne FC last year, said the news was “a great day for the northside”.

“Sport and community facilities on green areas such as Tolka Park are essential,” he said.

“Shelbourne FC has great plans and vision to make our club more inclusive and community-based, working in collaboration with Dublin City Council.

“I’d like to thank our board and the Save Tolka Park campaign for their great work.”

A spokesperson for Shelbourne Football Club said they had no comment.