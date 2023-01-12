Councillors welcome plans for 50-metre outdoor swimming pool at George’s Dock site

Conceptual drawings for a public swimming pool in Dublin's George’s Dock. Pics: George’s Dock Lido Campaign

Fresh proposals for an Olympic-sized 50m outdoor heated swimming pool at George’s Dock have been broadly welcomed by Dublin City councillors.

Plans include multiple pools, diving boards, saunas, green space and a restaurant. However, no cost has yet been put forward.

The site was originally earmarked for a controversial white-water rafting facility, but this was ultimately rejected due to estimated costs of €25m.

The latest proposal calls for the facility to be fully public, without an emergency services training centre for the Dublin Fire Brigade, as previously suggested by Dublin City Council last July.

Patrick Earls, spokesman for the George’s Dock Lido campaign, said the training centre would take up almost half of the site, reducing the space available for public use.

“With the rescue facility, there is a huge reduction in the space available for public facilities. It’s trying to shoehorn too much into too little space,” he said.

“We acknowledge the importance of providing the emergency services with proper facilities, but we suggest it should be a separate project and not incorporated into the George’s Dock lido.”

The latest design plans include a 50m swimming pool, heated 365 days a year, with swimming lanes and water polo facilities. The pool would facilitate competitions, swimming classes and swimming club access.

Plans also include a diving pool, a learner pool for children and beginner adults, as well as a seating area and water feature.

The main building would hold a gym, creche, restaurant, changing facilities, community hub and event space.

The proposal for a fully public swimming facility was widely welcomed by councillors on Tuesday.

Labour councillor Joe Costello said there are “strong benefits” to the proposal. While independent cllr Christy Burke said it was a “breath of fresh air”.

Sinn Féin cllr Janice Boylan said it was “one of the best proposals I’ve seen in a long time”, however, she added that another site for the Dublin Fire Brigade should be considered.

“It’s something they have been promised time and time again,” she said.

However, independent cllr Nial Ring raised concerns that there was no estimated cost provided for the project.

“There are absolutely no numbers of what this is going to cost,” he said, adding that the community in the Docklands should be consulted.

“I’m not sure this is what’s needed down there… let’s not think we can squander taxpayers’ money to have an outdoor heated swimming pool in the middle of Dublin,” he said.

Architect Chris Romer-Lee of Studio Octopi London has been consulted to create plans for the facility.