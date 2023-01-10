Councillors left ‘embarrassed’ and ‘ashamed’ over disability access problems at Dún Laoghaire baths

The refurbished Dún Laoghaire Baths reopened in December following an €18m upgrade. Pic: Peter Cavanagh

Disability access to the Dún Laoghaire baths has been described as “embarrassing” and “disgraceful” amid calls to accelerate work on fixing the problem.

Councillors passed three motions on the baths during Monday night’s Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown Council meeting, including one for emergency works on the construction of the mid-level and bottom level of the baths for wheelchair access.

Wheelchair user Sean O’Kelly last week highlighted the “steep inaccessible” ramps in a widely-shared video which showed him struggling to make it up the slope.

A spokesperson for Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council said the ramps were temporary and the issue would be rectified when phase two of construction begins later this year.

Mr O’Kelly and Bernard Mulvany, from Access Ireland, were present in the council chamber during last night’s meeting.

Cllr Michael Clarke said the baths have resulted in the council becoming something of a “laughing stock”.

“I appreciate many of the councillors have used the word embarrassed, but I hesitate to use that word because that suggests this is something minor we just overlooked,” he said.

“Personally, I prefer to use the word ashamed because I think this is an outrageous omission and a stain on the county’s reputation.

“This council is something of a laughing stock nationwide, having delivered baths with no baths that are inaccessible to a large portion of our own citizens. That is completely unacceptable,” he added.

Cllr Melisa Halpin, who put forward two of last night’s motions, said the development should be a “warning to all of us to be more careful and more aware in these situations”.

“We have obligations to promote, protect and ensure the rights of people with disabilities and we have not done that.

“It is a huge shame for something so much money, so much work and so much effort has gone into,” she said.

“It’s really not good enough that we opened it, knowingly as far as I can see, with a bottom level that was not accessible.”

Cllr Justin Moylan said opening a municipal facility of the magnitude of the baths with restricted access “isn’t something that we should be terribly proud of”.

“God forbid if someone between now and then ends up at the lowest level and doesn’t have a companion or a mobile phone or for whatever reason is stranded,” he said.

Calls were also made to facilitate sea access for swimmers with a disability and more signage, while it was confirmed lifeguards will be recruited for the upcoming summer season.

Andrée Dargan, architect with the council, said after phase two is completed the accessiblity route will be along the Queen Road from the Newtownsmith side.

“The mid-level down to the next level is where the intentions are to upgrade,” she said, adding that the steep part of the ramp will be levelled off.

Consultants are currently working on tender drawings and a report will be submitted to the council ahead of the February council meeting.