Councillor says Greta Thunberg’s Freedom of Dublin honour a ‘shameful deflection’ from missed climate targets

A Dublin City councillor said the awarding of the Freedom of Dublin City to Greta Thunberg is a “shameful deflection” from Ireland’s missed climate targets.

Last week the Swedish environmental activist said she would be happy to accept the honour and the decision to grant her the Freedom of Dublin was confirmed at this evening’s monthly meeting of the city council.

Green Party Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy, with the support of Group Leaders on Dublin City Council, nominated Ms Thunberg for the award, as well as Irish environmentalist Duncan Stewart.

Cllr Conroy had asked Ms Thunberg if she would agree to accept the honour and received a reply late last week to say she would be happy to.

However, the nomination was criticised at this evening’s meeting by a number of Independent councillors, including the former Lord Mayor, Nial Ring.

Addressing the plenary meeting, Cllr Ring said he respects the right of the Lord Mayor to make a nomination, but in this instance, “the nomination is, in my opinion, coming from the Green Party hierarchy rather from Lord Mayor Conroy herself”, he said.

Cllr Ring argued that it was “no coincidence” that the nomination of Ms Thunberg came a “few days after the Government was slammed by the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) for our well below par efforts in decarbonisation across all sectors”.

"In the cold light of day, I believe Greta will reflect on this nomination and the fact that she is being used as headline fodder,” he said.

"As a very principled person, I have no doubt she will ask herself how she could accept an award from the capital city of a country which the Taoiseach himself admits is a ‘laggard’ when it comes to climate change.

“The numbers don’t lie,” he added.

"Greta will realise she is being used. She has always stood up for what she believes in – she cannot allow herself to be used as some sort of endorsement of, or deflection from our Government, and especially Green Party-led, climate change efforts which frankly are pitiful, deplorable and shameful.”

Kellie Harrington, Ailbhe Smyth and Professor Mary Aiken were the last people to be awarded the Freedom of the City of Dublin in 2022.

Mr Stewart and Ms Thunberg are set to join an illustrious list of Freemen and Freewomen including former US Presidents John F Kennedy and Bill Clinton, Nelson Mandela, Mother Teresa, entertainer Maureen Potter, former Dublin Football managers Kevin Heffernan and Jim Gavin, broadcaster Gay Byrne and poet Thomas Kinsella.

Ancient duties of a Freeman or Freewoman include being ready to defend the city from attack and join the city militia at short notice.

Amongst the ancient privileges afforded to a Freeman or Freewoman is the right to bring goods into Dublin through the city gates, without paying customs duties; the right to pasture sheep on common ground within the city boundaries; and the right to vote in municipal and parliamentary elections.