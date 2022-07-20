Council to end grass-cutting outside Dublin homes ‘due to risk of legal claims’

The council's new contract will not cover grass-cutting outside homes. Pic: Stock photo

Dublin City Council is to reduce grass-cutting outside homes after legal claims for damage to parked vehicles.

In a report as part of a new contract, the council noted it “would not be feasible to map all of the grass margins in front of houses, which in many cases were already maintained by householders, or (are) not accessible because of parked cars”.

It was also the case that “in the past” there had “been claims from residents for damage to cars parked in front of houses, caused by Council contracted machinery, cutting grass margins”.

The report added: “Grass verges outside of houses are therefore no longer part of the contract.”

Ballymun-Finglas councillor Keith Connolly (FF) has launched a motion on behalf of the Area Committee “condemning the recent changes to the grass cutting contract”.

Cllr Connolly is “calling for an immediate contingency plan to be put in place for situations where individuals can’t cut the grass outside their homes”.

Cllr Connolly told Independent.ie he was aware of “a few cases” in the past, but felt “this is an excuse just to cut the service”.

“I dealt with a few cases where a stone flew when grass was cut (causing damage) but the point is that anyone is liable if they damage something. This is just an excuse,” Cllr Connolly added.

The local politician also said he did not accept the council’s explanation that grass verges outside homes “are impossible to map”.

“There could be an elderly or disabled person, who can’t cut the verge outside their home,” he said.

“We’re asked to raise the property tax as councillors and it’s a very difficult case if grass verges aren’t being cut, as this is the type of service where their property tax is meant to be going.

“Neighbourhoods that had felt neglected in the past, will feel that again, if they see areas left without grass cut and where weeds have been let grow too.

“We used to have a weeding service twice a year and now it’s once a year and you can see the weeds have grown.”

The councillor said a lack of grass cutting is also affecting other areas, including Clontarf.

However, he felt some city communities have “strong residents associations, who may be able to raise money for grass cutting, but not everywhere does”.

“I’ve asked if it's an issue with money and I’ve been told no, so I just can’t understand it. It’s leaving the area in an unsightly state,” he said.

“Some elderly people have neighbours who will cut their grass but some don’t, maybe their neighbours are too busy.

“We asked if the grass verges could be done on request and there's a review coming back in September.

“I have a neighbour who’s 97 years of age, there’s no way she can cut the grass verge. Neighbours cut it, but this isn’t the case for everyone.”

After the hot spell of weather when people suddenly became aware of the risk of grass fires, Cllr Connolly also pointed out that having long grass outside homes could be a safety risk.

Fianna Fáil TD Paul McAulliffe, who represents Dublin northwest, weighed into the debate on Twitter, writing: “This may seem like a small thing but it is a reduction in service by @DubCityCouncil. Councillors need to make a stand and not allow this be another reduction by stealth.”

In its report, the council added that its contractor would “continue to maintain all larger margins and along longer corner sites, where there are no houses”, the same approach that had been taken in Fingal, South Dublin and Dun Laoghaire Rathdown.

“It is accepted this change was not communicated to the councillors in a timely manner,” the report added. An apology was offered on that basis.

The report also noted that city council Parks and Public Domain teams support local environmental groups, including Tidy Towns, to “enhance local neighbourhoods and this will continue”.

Independent.ie has asked the council for comment on the issue.