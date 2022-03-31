Council to consider right-of-way for developer of 193 apartments on former Fingleton-owned site in Shankill

Councillor Hugh Lewis demanded a vote on whether or not to grant access to council-owned land in Shankill

A developer’s request for access to council-owned land to facilitate new apartments in south Dublin is to be considered, despite objections from local residents and councillors.

Last year, An Bord Pleanála granted permission to ES Shan Limited for 193 build-to-rent apartments, up to eight storeys high, at Abingdon on Shanganagh Road in Shankill.

The 3.5-acre site, once owned by former Irish Nationwide chief executive Michael Fingleton’s wife, was sold two years ago and is now being developed by Cairn Homes.

Residents had raised objections about the scale, height and density of the apartments, in addition to concerns over the loss of a cul-de-sac through Clifton Park estate to allow for a new entrance to the development.

It had been hoped councillors would have a vote on the issue of access through an adjoining council-owned site.

In a letter of consent issued in September 2020, the council said the approval of elected members – known as a Section 183 – would be required for the developer to acquire a right-of-way across its land.

However, it has been claimed the executive of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council now intends to consider the developer’s request without councillors voting on the matter.

Councillor Hugh Lewis (Ind) claimed what was being suggested “would completely undermine the planning process”.

“Residents had held out hope there was an opportunity for elected representatives to use their position to democratically reject this proposal,” he said.

“The main entrance to the apartments is through the council’s land so it would have been difficult for the project to proceed if councillors had voted it down.

“This will set an extremely dangerous precedent if allowed to go ahead, so I will do everything I can to demand a vote takes place.”

Clifton Park resident Roy Tobin, who lives four houses away from the proposed entrance, claimed it was “undemocratic” not to allow councillors vote on right-of-way access.

“This is my first house and I spent every single penny I had to get it,” he said. “I understand people need a place to live, but these developments have to be done properly.

“This is a quiet cul-de-sac and the new entrance will increase traffic and noise levels.”

Mr Tobin said residents are due to meet with local councillors “to plan the next steps”.

“It’s baffling that Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council completely pulled the rug from under councillors,” he added.

In a statement, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown said: “Cairn Homes Properties Limited has requested the council grant rights-of-way over council lands to access its site at Abingdon, Shankill, Dublin 18, for the purpose of developing the Strategic Housing Development granted by An Bord Pleanala on February 11, 2021.

“Briefing sessions have been held with local elected members and the council is currently considering all aspects of this request. We will not be making further comment at this time.”