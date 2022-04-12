Council sells €4.5m site for new gaelscoil in south Dublin

Councillor Lettie McCarthy commended the council for its work in disposing of the site in Goatstown

A council-owned site in south Dublin, once earmarked for Traveller housing, is to be sold to the Department of Education for the development of a multi-denominational gaelscoil.

Councillors in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown last night approved the sale of the 1.075 acre site, part of a former council depot at Mount Anville, Goatstown, for €4.5m.

The Department of Education and Skills intends to use the land for the proposed development of a three-storey, eight classroom primary school for Gaelscoil Laighean.

Temporary school accommodation is to be placed on the site until a permanent building is provided, subject to planning approval.

The Mount Anville site was previously included on a list of proposed sites for Traveller housing, but was removed from the council’s programme in 2019 after considerable local opposition.

Minister of State Josepha Madigan had objected to the use of the land for Traveller accommodation when seeking election to the council in 2014, describing it as “a dreadful waste of taxpayers’ money”.

Councillors were informed the local authority has paid €490,000 in vacant site levies for 2019 and 2020, with a further payment due for last year.

Prior to agreeing the disposal, councillors unanimously supported a motion calling for an increase in the housing delivery programme by the number of homes that could potentially have been delivered on the site.

According to Councillor Hugh Lewis (Ind), who tabled the motion, any such housing should be considered in addition to social or affordable homes already planned.

“The fact that this land was considered for sale is testament to the State’s historical failure to construct public housing on appropriate public lands,” he said.

“The disposal of the Mount Anville site must be matched with the raising of our housing delivery targets and must immediately be pursued, as agreed at last night’s meeting.”

Councillor Lettie McCarthy, cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, commended the council on their “very efficient work” in disposing of the site.

“Scoil Laighean ran a great campaign and I believe they learned many lessons along the way and have greater insight into the workings of the Department of Education,” she said.