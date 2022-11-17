Council seeking to use former De La Salle school in Ballyfermot for Ukrainian refugees

The De La Salle primary school in Ballyfermot, which closed in 2019. Pic: Mark Condren

Councillors have agreed to approach the owners of the former De La Salle national school in Ballyfermot with a view to accommodating Ukrainian refugees.

A motion to repurpose the school was raised by councillor Vincent Jackson at Wednesday’s area committee meeting and received unanimous support.

The De La Salle school closed in 2019 and was sold to a property developer who intends to build more than 900 apartments on the site.

Councillor Jackson said the building would be “far superior” than some of the tented accommodation currently provided and the building is in physically good condition.

“You would have to retrofit some of the classrooms obviously, but it’s an awful lot better than sleeping in tents in Gormanstown,” he said.

“I would imagine the building would be far superior than some of the accommodation we are having to provide at the moment because of the housing crisis,” he said.

“There is a very fine school that most councillors know has been lying idle now for the last three years.

“I’m mindful of the fact there has been no vandalism since it closed and the redevelopment of that site is going to be a number of years away,” he added.

The historic building, which was built in 1952, contains a monastery and closed following a sharp fall in the number of brothers in the district.

The lands were sold to private developer Dwyer Nolan Developments Ltd and the De La Salle Brothers moved out of the monastery to nearby St John’s College.

The building was the subject of vandalism and theft due to its copper roofing before it was boarded up after its permanent closure.

Councillor Michael Pidgeon, who supported the motion, said there has been a lot of “racist nonsense” about refugee accommodation.

“In a lot of cases there are councillors around the country going along with concerns that people have, which actually are founded in xenophobia or racism,” he said.

“We probably all got one or two messages from people who are a bit negative about this sort of thing, but I think we have to stand up to that.”

Expand Close The former De La Salle school building in Ballyfermot / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The former De La Salle school building in Ballyfermot

An arrangement would have to be made with the developer to use the building on a temporary basis, and the cost of the retrofitting would be funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

However, councillor Hazel de Nortúin said there has been a “complete shutdown of communication” between the developers and the council.

The middle building on the De La Salle School site is a listed protected structure, while there are also three GAA pitches on the site.

Councillor Darragh Moriarty said: “It is quite difficult to engage with buildings that are in private ownership such as this, so we would be relying on the goodwill and possible engagement form the land owner.”

He added that “some of the negative and blatant racism that we have seen in some communities which has been given voice by some local councillors is very disappointing”.