Council responds to speculation fresh planning application for housing on former playing pitches in Raheny could be lodged

Dublin City Council has responded to speculation that a fresh planning application for housing on former playing pitches in Raheny could be lodged in the coming weeks.

The latest twist in the long-running campaign to preserve the St Paul’s lands for recreational and amenity purposes emerged at this week’s meeting of the council’s Arts, Culture, Leisure and Recreation Strategic Policy Committee (SPC).

A number of councillors sought clarification from council management after it was revealed that discussions had taken place between the local authority and the owners of the land, located beside St Anne’s Park.

In response, Dublin City Council confirmed it held a meeting with “the applicant” under the new Large-scale Residential Development (LRD) process and had issued “an opinion” on the proposal on July 18.

In an email to councillors, they said: “The Planning Authority is not permitted to release any record of the pre-application meeting, or the opinion of the Planning Authority, until the LRD application has been lodged. All LRD planning applications are decided having regard to the development plan in place at the time of the decision.”

LRDs, which have replaced Strategic Housing Developments, are the new vehicle for planning applications for more than 100 houses or over 200 student accommodation bed spaces. Pre-application consultation between local authorities and developers is a central element of the new process, which came into effect last December.

A council spokesperson told Independent.ie: “Dublin City Council can confirm that there is no current planning application for the St Paul’s site. In accordance with the new legislation for Large-scale Residential Developments (LRDs), the applicant sought an opinion from the Planning Authority in relation to a proposed development.”

Earlier this month, councillors voted overwhelmingly in favour of a motion proposing a Z9 zoning for the entire site in the new development plan, allowing for recreational and open space use only. The land is currently zoned Z15 – to protect and provide for institutional and community use.

Dublin City Council chief executive Owen Keegan had earlier recommended a mix of Z1 and Z9 zoning, which would have allowed some residential development while also providing for open space, playing pitches and other amenities.

The site has been idle since 2017 following the sale of the former playing fields by the Vincentian Fathers to Crekav Trading GP Ltd, part of the Marlet property group.

Several controversial planning applications have met with legal challenges and public protests. The most recent planning permission granted by An Bord Pleanála for 657 residential units was overturned in the High Court last year.

Councillor Damian O’Farrell (Ind) said he hoped Dublin City Council’s LRD opinion would have due regard for the court’s decision.

“The council will also need to factor councillors’ unanimous support for a proposed Z9 zoning for the lands in the new development plan,” he said.

Green Party councillor Donna Cooney said she believed the current institutional zoning offered the best protection for the St Paul’s lands from housing development.

“The Z15 zoning was the basis of the successful judicial review taken in the High Court,” she said.

A spokesperson for Clontarf Residents’ Association said they would not be commenting until they received further clarification on the issue from Dublin City Council.

Amendments to the Draft Dublin City Development Plan (2022-2028), including the proposed rezoning of the St Paul’s lands, will be subject to public consultation before being ratified by councillors later this year.