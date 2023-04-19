Council plans to build large wall in north Dublin park to tackle illegal dumping

An aerial view of Belcamp Park in north Dublin where the wall will be built. Pic: Dublin City Council

Dublin City Council has put forward a proposal to build a large wall to tackle illegal dumping in Belcamp Park in north Dublin.

Residents on both sides of the park have expressed health concerns over rats and some asbestos previously found at the site over 15 years of illegal dumping of construction materials.

Despite numerous attempts to clear the area, a high level of criminality, intimidation and inadequate enforcement is to blame for the illegal dumping on a “commercial scale”, said the local authority.

Read More

Plans to remove the waste and protect the park from further illegal dumping were initially set to cost an estimated €10m.

The proposed wall will be 2.5 metres high and 120 metres long and made from precast units.

Expand Close The site has been plagued by illegal dumping. Pic: Councillor John Lyons / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The site has been plagued by illegal dumping. Pic: Councillor John Lyons

It will run along the northern edge of the park on the green area adjacent to Cara Park, between Moatfield Court and Belcamp Gardens.

A resident of Moatfield Court, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of intimidation, previously told Independent.ie the illegal dumping site “is only about 10ft away from houses and it’s constant dumping all the time”.

“You get rats foraging at night. During the day when people open their bins, rats jump out. This is a health problem and we’ve been ignored.

“It started as a small dump, but has escalated into a major, major dump of about 40ft high and 60ft wide,” they added.

City Council officials and workers testing the materials have been threatened with intimidation and violence from individuals responsible for the dumping.

“The very high level of criminality associated with those engaged in illegal dumping on this site and the level of intimidation means council staff cannot access the site without garda support,” said Dublin City Council.

CCTV cameras were previously installed in the area, however, the dumping has still continued.

The northern area of the park is currently unusable due to the large-scale dumping and the new wall will provide a safe boundary to the park, while maintaining pedestrian access.

The rubbish will be removed by the council while the wall is in construction and the park will be landscaped.

A new footpath will also be installed along the existing road and pedestrian access to Belcamp Park will be provided at each end of the new wall.

Expand Close The proposed wall would be 120 metres long and 2.5 metres high. Pic: Dublin City Council / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The proposed wall would be 120 metres long and 2.5 metres high. Pic: Dublin City Council

The construction of the wall was supported by councillors at Monday’s area meeting, with requests made for the wall to be “visually attractive”.

“We certainly don’t want a big concrete or steel structure there,” said councillor Racheal Batten.

Councillor John Lyons said the dump “should never have been allowed to happen in the first place”.

The council’s executive manager Derek Kelly said: “The intention here is to bring the area back to what it originally was, which is a green open space.”

Possible ideas for the vacant site were put forward in the past for a community centre, football pitches and housing development.

However, Mr Kelly said “they are things we can have a discussion about, but ultimately the parks department would like to bring this back to a park space”.

“The main priority is to deal with the issue that is there at the moment,” he added.

The formal Part 8 application will be lodged once the Planners Report has been completed in about six weeks.