Council overpaying for construction costs a ‘significant worry’, councillors told

A report found Dublin City Council was overpaying for the construction of social homes by as much as 44pc. Pic: Stock image/PA

Dublin City Council overpaying contractors to build social homes is a “significant worry”, councillors have been told.

According to a review of construction costs, the local authority is over paying contractors by more than 40pc to build social homes, compared to private developers.

The report was conducted two years ago by Seán Ó Riordáin and Associates Ltd, but the findings were only released to councillors last month.

The stark findings show the local authority paid an estimated €335,000 for a one-bed apartment for social housing. In contrast, it cost a private developer an estimated €250,000 to build a one-bedroom social home.

For a two-bed social home, Dublin City Council paid contractors an estimated €514,000, compared to the estimated €358,000 it cost private developers.

Overall, the report shows the council paid contractors 34pc more for a one-bedroom apartment and 44pc more for a two-bedroom apartment compared to what it cost a private developer.

“Costs now are a significant worry for delivery, there is no secret in that,” Coilín O’Reilly, head of housing at DCC, told councillors this week.

Mr O’Reilly said the high costs are associated with inflation which is “running at nearly 30pc from back in 2019”.

However, he said the “bigger worry for inflation is around cost rental, because obviously our ability to sell affordable homes that are expensive to build, means they are expensive to sell”.

Mr O’Reilly said cost rental homes will still be 25pc below the market, “but the reality is those costs don’t look like they are going to come down with any urgency”.

He acknowledged that varying construction costs are “frustrating” to the public, but “cost can vary” depending on location and materials involved.

“Spec for council housing is higher… It’s important that we keep them to a high standard,” he said.

“One of the biggest considerations we use is the life cycle cost of that, so what it’s going to cost to maintain it into the future.”

The commissioned report stated that the council did not have the means or capacity to monitor where costs were changed.

It also said the capacity for staff to make decisions around cost control was “severely restricted”.

While the preliminary findings of the report were presented to the DCC Housing Committee meeting in November 2022, the full report was not made available to the public until February this year.

It was supplied to members of the housing committee a month prior with the disclaimer: “This document is provided for the exclusive use of Dublin City Council and may not be disclosed to any third party without the prior consent in writing of Seán Ó Riordáin and Associates Ltd.”

Mr O’Reilly said the reason for the disclaimer on the report was because the council was “conscious” that tenders and developers would see the costs.

“We were worried it might become the ceiling for delivery and that would become the cost,” he said.

He added there may now be “trust issues” between councillors and the housing department.

“To say that the costs were not managed is unfair. To say that we could have better processes in how we manage costs is true, we can always improve things,” he said.

Mr O’Reilly also said there are issues with the public procurement process.

“With public procurement, if somebody has done a bad job for you before, you can’t take that into account. Every procurement process is a brand new process,” he said.

“You could have done 100 projects with a developer or builder before and you can't take that into account and you can’t ask for a discount based on that.”

Following the report, the council has hired eight project managers to oversee individual housing projects.

Prior to this, projects were managed by a project team which included architects, quantity surveyors and administrative staff, who oversaw the budget.