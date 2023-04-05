Council issues advice for thousands of renters facing eviction

Over 7,000 renters have been served with notices of termination. Pic: Stock image

Renters served with an eviction notice have been told emergency accommodation will be a “last resort only”.

Fresh advice, issued by South Dublin County Council, outlines how it will assist with eviction cases for those in social housing and privately renting.

The local authority said it is “aware” households may have received a notice of termination and may be unsure of what to do. It said the council is working “as quickly as possible” to deal with eviction cases.

The council assured households that emergency accommodation will be a last resort where “no other appropriate alternative can be identified”.

“Households in emergency accommodation will be supported to access more permanent accommodation,” the council said.

The advice comes following the government’s decision to lift the eviction ban, put in place to temporarily prevent evictions during the winter period.

However, more than 7,000 households now face homelessness in the coming months as landlords flee the rental market.

Latest figures from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) show 7,348 households have eviction dates looming in the coming weeks and months.

This has sparked calls from opposition and councillors for advice to be issued on what procedures are in place to deal with the scale of the problem.

For those not eligible for social housing, the council said it will assess and refer households for the Cost Rental Tenant-in-Situ scheme managed by the Housing Agency.

The scheme is available for tenants who are not eligible for social housing and are at risk of homelessness.

Local authorities are a first point of contact for this scheme, before the Housing Agency decide whether to purchase a property and rent it to the tenant.

Local authorities will undertake an initial assessment of the tenant’s circumstances and refer details to the Housing Agency for consideration.

Where a tenant wishes to purchase their home, local authorities can advise and support on the Local Authority Home Loan scheme.

Thousands attended an anti-eviction protest outside Leinster House on Saturday. Pic: Frank McGrath / Facebook

Thousands attended an anti-eviction protest outside Leinster House on Saturday. Pic: Frank McGrath

“We are aware the Government is examining implementing a ‘right of first refusal’ for tenants to purchase their homes, as well as expanding the First Home shared equity scheme,” the council said.

“SDCC will be able to provide more information on these when available.”

For those eligible for social housing, the council said it will “assess the availability of social housing properties” and provide advice on choice based lettings and Housing Assistance Payment (HAP).

“In some cases, SDCC will assess if the property in which the tenant currently resides is suitable for acquisition, if it is being offered for sale and the owner is interested in selling to the local authority,” said the council.

“In prioritising properties for acquisition, consideration will be given to aspects such as cost and value, condition of the property, size and suitability for tenants.”

If there are social housing units available via the local authority or an Approved Housing Body, allocation to these will also be considered.

Latest figures from the Department of Housing show that almost 12,000 people are homeless nationwide, while in the capital, the homeless figure currently stands at 8,523.