Pupils from St Joseph's Maryland, Dublin 8, at the Live Crib in the Mansion House previously. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Leinster House has now been pitched as a location for the Christmas live animal crib.

The Dáil is just a few hundred yards down the street from the Mansion House where the crib was located up to now.

The authorities in Leinster House will discuss the proposal next week.

Independent TD Michael McNamara wrote to the Leas Ceann Comhairle Catherine Connolly following the “daft decision” to discontinue the live animal crib.

The Clare TD said the crib could be facilitated in the grounds of Leinster House, either on the Kildare Street or Merrion Square side.

“It would be relatively easy to accommodate at the Merrion Square side of the building, where the Merrion Square lawn and car park is separated from the Leinster House building by a railing and gates,” said Mr McNamara.

"In any event, I think it ought to be possible to facilitate greater public access to Leinster House during the holiday period.

"For many children in our capital city and across Ireland, it is the only opportunity they get in the year to see live animals and come into close contact with them despite agriculture being such an important economic and social component of Irish life.”

Meanwhile, the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Green party councillor Caroline Conroy, has said there will be no reversing the decision to remove live animals from the Christmas Nativity crib outside the Mansion House.

The traditional farmyard Christmas scene has been running in conjunction with the Irish Farmers Association for the past 27 years. However, the Lord Mayor has reaffirmed her position that there will be no live animals this year despite some backlash from the public and fellow councillors.

“I thought this year that we would try something different and give the children a new experience. Something that would be more interactive and feel more included,” Ms Conroy told RTÉ’s News at One.

“It’s a plan that I came up with just because the last couple of years, with Covid, the kids could only look through the screen at the animals.

“There was no interaction, it was very much just look in, go and nothing else there.

“I brought it to protocol [committee] yesterday morning and all the councillors were fully behind this.”

She said councillors were contacted before the meeting and told it was coming up on the agenda.

“Even if Covid isn’t there, the experience is to walk in one end of the shed, have a look at the animals, and then walk out the other door,” said Ms Conroy.

“I acknowledge that it was a good experience, but we want to try something new.”

The alternative plan to replace the live animal crib is “still ongoing”, said Ms Conroy.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael minister Patrick O’Donovan is working to find a new location for Dublin's live animal Christmas crib, alongside the Irish Farmers Association ( IFA).

He said he will be working with colleagues to “save the crib” this Christmas.

“Children suffered enough over the last two years having to live with Covid and wondering would Santa and Rudolph manage to get to their homes with lockdowns and restrictions. Let them enjoy this Christmas,” he said.

“Let’s have a nativity crib in the capital city for all children to visit. There cannot be a Scrooge-like agenda from any council for children at Christmas time.

“They’re banning donkeys and sheep from outside the Mansion House, but there simply has to be room elsewhere for them this Christmas.”

Meanwhile, a number of Fine Gael councillors have said they are working to reverse the decision.

Councillor James Geoghegan will put forward a motion for next month’s council meeting that the crib is to be located elsewhere in the capital. He said the group will be submitting an emergency motion to the local authority to overturn the decision at an meeting on November 7.

“Not even the Grinch would ban this loved Christmas tradition. We have to overturn this and look for a new location – perhaps St Stephen’s Green,” he said.

“We know times are tough, so we want to ensure children and their families have a Christmas crib to visit in Dublin.

“There has been no public debate on this issue whatsoever and it is not appropriate that this decision was taken by the Lord Mayor behind a closed-door meeting of councillors.

“We are calling on the Lord Mayor to allow preparations for the live crib to continue until all elected members of Dublin City Council have had their say.”

But today animal rights campaigners called on Dublin City Council to permanently cancel the live animal crib.

In a statement issued this morning, animal rights campaigner John Carmody said campaigners were “applauding” the council’s protocol committee for making a “sensible decision” to cancel this year’s live crib.

Dublin City Council acknowledged the live crib played a “valuable part” in the city’s celebrations.

However, protocols introduced since the Covid pandemic mean the animals must now be viewed behind a perspex screen.

“The effects of Covid on how we approach events mean that the scene must now be viewed from behind a perspex barrier,” a council spokeswoman said.

"The Lord Mayor wants to create a new experience that will allow children to be part of the scene rather than just looking at it.

“The details of this are to be finalised and will be announced later. It will include a Nativity scene and allow everyone to feel like they are part of a Christmas in 1715 when the Mansion House was first purchased.”

Mr Carmody said campaigners were now calling on DCC to go “one step further and cancel it completely”.

Meanwhile, the IFA, which supplies the animals, has expressed its disappointment and said it received no communication on the decision, despite weeks of preparations

The farmyard crib has been a joint initiative between the council and the IFA since 1995, and usually runs throughout the month of December. The construction is a life-size stable, with donkeys, sheep and goats.

The stable has become a Christmas tradition in recent years, drawing large crowds to its official opening. In past years the animals were brought in each day at 9am and returned around 6pm to a farm in Co Wicklow.