Cost of producing food is the ‘elephant in the room’, says Dublin’s oldest fruit and veg business

Justin Leonard is the current custodian of the family fruit and veg business, which has been trading in Dublin for 130 years

The continuous rising cost of producing food is the “elephant in the room”, according to Dublin’s oldest fruit and vegetable shop.

Justin Leonard, the fourth generation in his family business at Leonard’s of Dublin, said more and more farmers are leaving the industry.

He believes the Government isn’t focused on the pressure farmers are under, which will mean we have to start importing even more food.

The prices of fruit and vegetables, as well as meat and dairy, are the most expensive he has ever seen since he began working in 1986.

“It’s a Europe wide phenomenon, food inflation. It’s something that’s not going to go away,” Mr Leonard said.

“The cost of products is constantly increasing due to the cost of energy, labour, packaging materials. The consumers have to pay more now for that.

“We’ve had a mass of people exiting the business. There was a time when farms were handed from one generation to the next. Normally, the eldest son would take over.

“A whole generation has been lost over the last 20 years, we don’t have the same volume of growers in the country that we once did. If you split the land down it doesn’t become viable.

“Any farmers who passed on the farm, it’s too hard to make a living from. Growers were never supported by the government. If something doesn’t grow, tough, it’s your loss.

“The government doesn’t understand the importance of food production. It takes planning, time to grow, time to mature, time to pack, time to ship.

“The situation is only going to get worse. It’s the elephant in the room that nobody wants to talk about.

“Younger people probably don’t know where their food comes from, how it’s produced, who produces it and how it ends up on their plate.

“We’re going to get to the stage where we’ll have to import products if there’s no farmers left in Ireland. There’s no point in us being a cash rich society if we’re food poor.

“Selling up farms is being repeated all over the country. Farmers see it’s not profitable anymore.

“Energy has gone up, labour has gone up, transport costs have gone up. They’re eating into the profit margin, so why would farmers stay in business? It’s madness,” he added.

Justin also believes farming has become too much of a gamble due to weather conditions in recent years.

“We all say in the business that Mother Nature has a way of preparing itself. If a plant comes in too early or too late, or there’s bad weather conditions, plants will come back stronger and you just have to wait,” he said.

“We’ve seen nearly 18 months of consecutive bad crops, especially this year. We’ve had a bad winter season and a bad summer season. The crops aren’t looking great.

“We’ve had plenty of rain the last 10 days which will really help, but two weeks ago it was over 23 degrees, that doesn’t provide good growing conditions.

“Potatoes being planted were delayed by six weeks. We had the wettest March in the last 20 or 30 years, we’d the driest June on record.

“A lot of farmers aren’t planting certain things like potatoes anymore because they don’t want to take the chance of them not growing.

“If you’ve the two hottest summers and the two coldest winters, nothing grows,” he added.

Leonard’s of Dublin turned 130 years old last December. Throughout the years, Justin has seen the trade of the tight knit farming community decline due to more and more food being imported.

“Back in 1986, we had small farmers, market gardeners who grew on a small plot or in their back garden. They’d bring them in and we’d sell them, all those guys are gone,” he said.

“Unless you’re highly industrial with a huge farm, it’s not conducive to grow produce now. They need to turn out a huge volume to get the return and rewards for their effort, so what’s the point in doing it?

“Having to import our produce is worse. There’s a huge choice now. You can have green beans 52 weeks a year now, flown all the way in from Kenya. That’s crazy, it’s ridiculous.

“You want to eat food that’s in season, that’s locally grown. Bringing products from halfway around the world, I don’t agree with that.”

Justin fears that the lack of attention from the Government regarding inflation of local produce will have a serious knock on effect.

“If people are being forced into processed food because it’s a cheaper alternative, that’s going to cost the country as a whole in the long run,” he said.

“You’re going down the road of poor nutrition, poor health, bigger healthcare bills, more people in hospital, more people with diabetes, more people with heart conditions because they’re not eating the correct food.

“People are losing the skill of cooking, preparing food and sitting down to eat with the family too because they’re eating on the go,” he added.

