Controversial cycle path through Deansgrange cemetery scrapped

Aoife O'Connor, Susan McGarvey and Philip Lecane all objected to the proposed cycle path through Deansgrange Cemetery. Pic: Frank McGrath

Plans for a contentious two-way segregated cycleway through Deansgrange Cemetery in Dublin have been scrapped.

Councillors in Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council voted against the proposed route on Monday, following criticism from locals and families.

The proposal to complete the cycle track in Blackrock will now include a two-way cycle lane running the length of Deansgrange Road, with several parking spaces removed.

The decision follows two and a half years of planning and public consultation to create a safe cycle route for children in nearby schools, while maintaining two-way traffic on the street.

Families with loved ones buried in the cemetery were present in the council chamber on Monday to hear the decision.

The council’s initial proposal went out for public consultation last year and received 1,006 submissions.

An online petition was also created objecting to the scheme running through the Deansgrange Cemetery, as well as plans to lower the boundary walls.

At the time, families expressed their shock and said the plans amounted to an “invasion” of their grief.

Cathaoirleach Mary Hanafin thanked the local residents and those who frequently visit the cemetery for their participation during Monday’s council meeting.

“It was a very, very sensitive issue. At no stage did anybody seek to cause hurt or dismay or distress to anybody,” she said. “Cemeteries by nature are very, very sensitive and important to families.”

Councillor Melissa Halpin said the “hurt, grief and upset that was caused by the proposal to put this through the cemetery was heard loud and clear”.

Frank Curran, chief executive officer, said the project has been ongoing for two and a half years and is a “key part” of the school’s active travel project.

He said the council has heard “extensive views” over this period and therefore the current proposal will not be going out for public consultation again.

In the revised plan, the cycle lane will go ahead as planned along Kill Lane and the start of Deansgrange Road.

However, the proposed route through the cemetery will be removed and will instead continue along the western side of Deansgrange Road with several parking spaces being removed.

Alterations to the boundary walls of the cemetery will also be removed from the proposal, as well as changes to public lighting in the cemetery.