Contarf café and toilet plans ditched over geese and flooding fears

The Clontarf promenade is popular with walkers and cyclists. Pic: Bryan Meade

Plans to provide a café with accessible public toilet facilities along Clontarf promenade have been abandoned due to concerns over brent geese and flooding.

Last year, Dublin City Council’s Office for City Recovery commenced a tender process for the provision of a number of retail units with public conveniences, including one in Clontarf.

However, the local authority said four different locations examined along the promenade were deemed unsuitable because they were brent geese landing areas or due to a risk of flooding.

The proposed café’s proximity to similar businesses and sports clubs, as well as residents’ concerns, were also cited as reasons for not proceeding with the contract, which was to run for between three and five years.

In an update to councillors on the North Central Area Committee, the Office of City Recovery confirmed that the tender for Clontarf had been cancelled.

“The Parks Department will investigate the need for public toilets at this site and examine other potential options,” they said.

Councillor Donna Cooney (GP) said the decision was disappointing and claimed there had been strong support for the proposal.

“We need to provide fully accessible toilet facilities along popular walking and cycling routes to reflect the public’s new appreciation for outdoor activities since the pandemic,” she said.

“Clontarf promenade was selected as a location for one of these units more than a year ago and it’s deeply frustrating to see the plans come to nothing.”