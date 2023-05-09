Contactless payments on buses in Dublin still ‘years away’, council told

Contactless payment on buses in Dublin is still 'years' away

Contactless payment on buses in Dublin is still “years” away, despite being available on rural Local Link services, Dublin city councillors have been told.

Anne Graham, chief executive of the National Transport Authority, addressed councillors on a range of issues, including anti-social behaviour and driver recruitment.

Ms Graham said the difficulty in recruiting drivers is not a “safety” issue, but is due to the lack of accommodation available for workers in the city.

Ms Graham told councillors that recent media reports that contactless payment would be rolled out on bus services “shortly”, was incorrect.

“We are trialling contactless payments, but not in Dublin,” she said. “We need next generation ticketing and new equipment to be able to deal with bank cards.

“Our current system on our bus service is too old to actually deal with contactless payments, so we do need new equipment.”

Ms Graham said a trial is happening on Local Link services in rural areas which have “much more modern equipment which allows contactless payments to be made”.

Ms Graham said the NTA is “in the middle of the procurement of that system” and hopes to be able to roll it out when a contractor has been appointed.

“Once we have that contractor appointed we will have a better idea of the timeline. But it will be in the months and years to get across all our services.

“We obviously want to do it quicker than that, but it is a significant deployment of new infrastructure and new IT systems,” she added.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and Anne Graham of the NTA

In terms of the recruitment of drivers, Ms Graham said the NTA has the fleet for a 24-hour bus service, but not the drivers.

“We believe operators are competing with other industries, including the construction industry, to try and recruit drivers,” she said.

“We don’t believe it is an issue of safety, although that could be an element of it.

“Housing is one of those issues that needs to be addressed, affordable housing to try and encourage more people to live in the city and make themselves available for recruitment as drivers.

“At the moment the constraint is not funding, or fleet, it is actually drivers,” she said.

Full bus services have recently resumed to west Tallaght after being suspended at night for four months following threats of violence, attacks, vandalism and a female driver being terrorised by a mob in December.

Ms Graham said a public transport police is a matter for An Garda Síochána to decide whether it is “appropriate”.

However, she said there has been “great cooperation between bus operators and gardaí to any incidents on public transport”.

“Any time there is an anti-social incident is abhorrent. It’s abhorrent for the staff and customers are also impacted,” she said.

Ms Graham added it was “regretful” that the roll-out of the new G-Spine bus routes under Bus Connects in Ballyfermot and Cherry Orchard collided with the issue of driver shortages.

Frustrated bus users in south-west Dublin have been calling for a review of the new G-Spine or a return to the original routes due to delays, cancelled services and inaccurate real-time displays.

“We accept that the service was not delivered to the extent we would like it to be delivered and we are working with the operator to improve that,” she said.