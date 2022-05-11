Consultant clamped during emergency at Temple Street Children’s Hospital calls for review of parking enforcement

Dr Cathy Gibbons was clamped after being called to an emergency at Temple Street

A consultant at Temple Street has called for a review of parking arrangements after her car was clamped outside the children’s hospital while she was responding to an emergency.

Dr Cathy Gibbons, a consultant in paediatric intensive care and critical care retrieval, took to social media to reveal her car had been clamped for the third time.

She explained she had been called into work for “a critical retrieval” but had been left with nowhere to park.

“This gets really tiring (and expensive) after a while and people wonder why we find the job tough,” she tweeted.

Dr Gibbons said her car was clamped despite displaying “a clearly signposted” healthcare worker sticker and called on Dublin City Council to find “a useful solution”.

“We’ve been told there are no exemptions. The hospital tried to get them to continue to support us after the first wave of Covid, but they declined,” she claimed.

Responding to suggestions she should have taken a taxi, Dr Gibbons said a typical wait can be up to 20 minutes and she could be at the hospital in that timeframe if she drove herself.

“Taxi drivers do their best but, realistically, traffic, weather and available vehicles mean an inconsistent service that’s too poorly reactive to be of use in an emergency,” she said.

Dr Gibbons added while she has no gripe with clampers doing their job, “it would be lovely to find a solution higher up in the chain”.

Dublin City Council said during the pandemic – when public transport capacity and parking demand were severely reduced – it had exercised discretion “in certain cases” around hospitals and healthcare facilities.

This related to vehicles parked legally in pay and display spaces if the fee hadn’t been paid. However, the council confirmed this discretion ceased following the lifting of Covid restrictions

“The road and streets around hospitals are treated no differently,” a spokesperson said.

“It is the policy of Dublin City Council and the enforcement agents working on their behalf to ensure that parking restrictions are adhered to.

“There is currently no policy or practice to allow free parking for healthcare workers. The current fee for clamp release is €125.”

They said while it was “unfortunate” a healthcare worker was clamped while carrying out “a very essential service”, an appeals procedure is in place.

“The motorist may pay for the clamp to be released and make an appeal stating the facts of the case, which are assessed on a case-by-case basis,” the spokesperson said.

“I would be confident that, when presented with the facts of this incident, a full refund will be granted.”

Dr Gibbons told Independent.ie she now plans to appeal the clamping fee.

“It still doesn’t solve the problem of staff being left clamped, being €125 poorer and unable to get home,” she said.

“It would make much more sense for the council to work with hospitals to develop a system to stop clamping in emergency situations in the first place.”