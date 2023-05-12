‘Condoms and sanitary products’ wash up on Sandymount Beach after sewage overflow

Irish water investigating incident after heavy rainfall in the area

Condoms and sanitary products were among the items washed up on the beach

The sewage overflow at St Alban's Park washing directly on to Sandymount Beach

Irish Water is investigating reports of sewage overflowing onto Sandymount Beach after a spell of heavy rain this week.

On Thursday, local residents said “huge volumes” of raw sewage, including sanitary products and condoms, were deposited onto Sandymount Beach.

David Turner, chairman of the Sandymount and Merrion Residents Association (SAMRA), who witnessed the discharge, said it is “totally unacceptable”.

“It was totally disgusting to see this complete disregard for the health of the local community,” he said.

“It is creating an acute public health risk for the hundreds of people who use the beach each day.

“People are walking and dogs are in the area and are going to end up carrying the sewage home on their feet.

“It’s totally disgusting and it's shameful that Uisce Eireann should be allowed to do this and create health risks for people,” he added.

Irish Water confirmed it is investigating reports of a stormwater overflow in the vicinity of St Alban’s Park.

“This stormwater overflow is designed to protect Ailsbury Gardens and St Alban’s Park from flooding during periods of intense rainfall,” said a spokesman.

“During times of heavy rainfall, when the sewers and pumping stations become overwhelmed, stormwater overflows enable excess flows to be discharged into the sea, rivers or watercourses in a controlled and regulated manner.

“This is to protect homes, gardens, roads and open spaces from wastewater flooding,” they added.