Concerts and events planned for Tallaght Stadium as part of €11.5m expansion

Eddie Conroy, County Architect, Mayor of South Dublin Peter Kavanagh and Daniel McLoughlin, Chief Executive SDCC, at the turning of the sod on the fourth stand at Tallaght Stadium. Pic: Ben Ryan

The development of a fourth stand at Tallaght Stadium could see the venue used for concerts and other large-scale events, it has emerged.

The new stand forms part of a major €11.5m refurbishment project at the south Dublin football grounds.

Improvement works will also be carried out in the main stand’s corporate area to provide enhanced media, conference and meeting room facilities.

There are also plans for improved, fully accessible seating areas in the South Stand.

The new North Stand will hold over 2,000 spectators, increasing capacity from 8,000 to 10,000. The expansion project is expected to be completed by the end of July 2023.

The works will maintain the stadium’s UEFA Category 4 status, potentially allowing the hosting of all European games, including group fixtures for the Champions League or Europa League.

Tallaght Stadium is home to the FAI women’s national football team, the men’s under-21s and League of Ireland side Shamrock Rovers.

While it has previously hosted American football and other sports, South Dublin County Council said it plans to use the venue for concerts and large-scale events in the coming years.

Speaking at the sod-turning for the new stand, South Dublin Mayor Peter Kavanagh said: “I want to commend council staff for what they’ve achieved in the past number of years with the development of the stadium.

“I know there are very exciting plans for events in the coming years and I look forward to the continued success of Tallaght Stadium as a focal point for the entire county.”

Jason Frehill, Director of Economic Enterprise and Tourism Development at South Dublin County Council, added: “The addition of the fourth stand is proof of the council’s commitment to attracting local, national and international visitors to Tallaght.

“This substantial investment is a milestone in promoting the entire county as a hub for sports and entertainment tourism.”