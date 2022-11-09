Concerns over e-scooter use as vote makes Capel Street pedestrianisation permanent

Concerns have been raised about e-scooter use on Capel Street as councillors voted in favour of officially making the pedestrianisation of the street permanent.

The Central Area Committee voted in favour of the move on Tuesday and the vote will now go forward to the wider council. Eight councillors voted in favour, while two voted against and one abstained.

The street was initially made traffic-free on a trial basis in May, with a new road surface, benches and pedestrian crossings installed in recent weeks.

A landscape architect, Bernard Seymour, has been appointed and workshops will commence on November 28 and 29 for councillors, businesses and residents to have an input into the three to five-year scheme.

Although the street is traffic-free, there have been complaints about e-scooters and bicycles travelling at high speeds on the newly pedestrian road.

“I’ve been down there, it's like a race track between cyclists and e-scooters,” councillor Nial Ring, who opposed the vote, said.

“Before we make any decision we really have to get some facts, figures and some surveys. If there is a practical alternative, it should be presented to us.

“I don’t think it should be foisted on us. We should be given an alternative. I think Thursday to Sunday worked quite well,” he added.

Councillor Christy Burke also expressed concerns regarding e-scooters and abstained from the vote.

“A lot of the complaints I receive are about e-scooters,” he said. “The speed that wizzes by you is quite disturbing and frightening.”

Councillor Burke said a review should include considering banning all sorts of transport, including bicycles.

“I certainly am receiving emails, phone calls and text messages saying it’s a burden,” he said.

“It shouldn't be allowed to continue seven days a week. It should maybe run Thursday to Sunday, and that seems to be continuous from the people contacting me.

Councillor Darcy Lonergan said e-scooter use is a “human issue”.

“When you’re talking about scooters, that’s not a problem with the scheme, it’s a problem with human beings not actually doing what they are meant to and being respectful,” she said.

“The scheme itself, we can all agree, is kind of working.”

Karl Mitchell, director of service at Dublin City Council, said businesses on the street have been consulted with to “iron out any kinks”.

“We have met with the representatives of some of the large and small retailers. We are meeting with hospitality,” he said.

“We still have people who are dead set against it, but generally the feedback we are getting is how do we fix things.”

He added that a shop-front improvement scheme will be introduced for business owners on the street to improve their properties.