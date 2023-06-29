Concerns over dust and air quality for residents near quarry in south Dublin

The entrance to the Belgard Quarry in Tallaght. Pic: Google Maps

Concerns have been raised over the level of dust and poor air quality for residents living near a quarry in south Dublin.

The Belgard Quarry in Tallaght covers 750 acres, one of the largest quarries in Ireland, and has between 20 and 25 years left of mining.

Residents living near the quarry, operated by Roadstone, have expressed concerns over the level of dust and air pollution.

Councillor Louise Dunne said: “The air quality and also the dust particles on windows, covering cars.

“It has been an issue arising over the years and I know the residents of Fettercairn and around Belgard have had the same issue.

“I lived in the proximity of the quarry for 20 years and my house used to shake every Friday. I also suffer from asthma, but since moving out my asthma isn’t as bad.

“My own car used to be covered, the washing used to be covered. It is definitely having an impact on the air quality around the area.”

Councillor Cathal King said the issue has been ongoing “since the estates were built and since Roadstone started quarrying there”.

“I think an independent company should be brought in to do some monitoring of dust levels,” he added.

A report from the council said five complaints have been received so far this year in relation to the quarry.

“These complaints generally involve the aftermath of the weekly blasting operation that occurs every Friday afternoon at 2.45pm,” said the report.

“This year, we have visited the homes of residents in Brownsbarn, Silken Park and Dunmore Park areas who complained of a variety of issues, but primarily vibration, and dust emanating from the quarry.

“Environmental Health personnel were last on site in the Roadstone Quarry on Friday, June 9, in an enforcement capacity to witness and monitor the rockface explosion that afternoon.

“In addition, as part of their planning and environmental compliance process, Roadstone must provide SDCC every quarter with all details for their vibration and air monitoring data sites.

“In total, they have monitoring equipment at eight fixed perimeter locations right around the quarry.”

The report said results obtained for this year show average monthly compliance with dust deposition levels.

However, it is “normal practice that such air quality complaints result in a follow up visit to the quarry by Environmental Health, that same day”.

On two recent occasions, the dust complaints were attributed to sprinkler maintenance issues and were rectified, said the report.

It added that Roadstone take their environmental responsibilities “seriously and are proactive in their approach to rectifying problems as they arise”.

A spokesperson for Roadstone said: “Roadstone is committed to being a good neighbour and playing a positive role in the communities in which we operate.

“We have a longstanding and very positive relationship with residents and the local community near our quarry at Belgard.

“Blasting is subjected to continuous environmental monitoring and conducted in line with international best practice guidelines and rigorous local regulatory and planning requirements.”