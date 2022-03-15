Concerned Dublin mum’s appeal for help finding missing son with mild disability

Michael O'Leary's mother Ruth said he left home without his jacket or phone

An appeal has been issued for help in finding Michael O'Leary who is missing from his home in Dollymount

A Dublin mother has issued an appeal after her son, who has a mild learning disability and hearing difficulties, left home in the early hours of this morning and has not been seen since.

Michael O’Leary (21), from Dollymount Park, is a performing arts student at Roslyn College on Cathal Brugha Street.

His mother Ruth heard him close the door of the house at around 12.30am and said it was completely out of character for him to go missing.

“He left without his jacket or phone, which is very unusual as he doesn’t like the cold – he’s a real softie,” she said.

“All I can think is that he may have had some sort of anxiety attack and just had to leave the house. He might be a little confused or lost at this stage.”

Searches carried out in St Anne’s Park and Dollymount strand earlier today yielded no clues as to Michael’s whereabouts, his mother said.

“He goes to the Circle K garage on the Clontarf Road for a coffee every day so we have checked with them already,” she added.

“We would really appreciate if businesses in the area could look at CCTV footage for any sign of him.

“At the moment, we have no leads whatsoever. We have reported Michael missing to the gardaí in Clontarf and would ask anyone with information to contact them.”

Dublin Fire Brigade also issued an appeal for information on social media, asking people to contact gardai at Clontarf if they had seen anyone matching Michael’s description.

Michael is described as 5’6” with brown hair, blue eyes and a goatee beard. He is believed to be wearing black Skechers runners, black tracksuit bottoms and possibly a black t-shirt.