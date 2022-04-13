Concern over the loss of 10 parking spaces sees Lucan village redesign scrapped

An artist's impression of how the Lucan village scheme would have looked

Redesign plans for Lucan village have been rejected after local businesses expressed concern about the loss of 10 parking spaces.

A scheme put forward by South Dublin County Council was aimed at creating “a shared space” on Main Street for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists.

The number of parking spaces in the village was to be reduced from 40 to 16 under the council’s original proposal.

However, while 14 spaces nearby were added to an amended plan, the loss of 10 parking spaces had been widely opposed by local businesses and some residents.

At this week’s meeting of South Dublin County Council, an amendment put forward by Councillor Paul Gogarty (Ind) and Councillor Vicki Casserly (FG) was carried by a 20-15 majority.

The outcome of the vote effectively scraps the redesign plan for Main Street and proposed reduction of parking spaces while still allowing for improvement works at Lucan’s village green.

Cllr Gogarty told Independent.ie the plan would have resulted in the removal of 24 parking spaces “at a sensitive location” beside a busy GP surgery and the only remaining convenience store in the village.

“It's an argument about parking spaces at a specific location in a plan that offered nothing to stop cars rat-running to Lucan bridge to avoid the M50,” he said.

He believes there is a need to encourage cycling, public transport and walking, “while not reducing parking spaces for those that need them or in a manner that disrupts existing businesses”.

“There is huge potential to make the village a better place for visitors and residents, but it needs to be looked at holistically, in consultation with various stakeholders,” he said.

“It may require trials and tweaks and nothing should be forced without demonstrating that the trialled works have had a positive impact.”

In a social media post, Cllr Casserly said: “I believe Lucan deserves investment and enhancement but done correctly and respectfully of residents’ views.”

Councillor Joanna Tuffy (Lab) said she had “put her head above the parapet” by voting against the amendment.

She believed that only proceeding with the village green element of the plan would be “less viable” without including the proposed changes to Main Street.

“We are back to the drawing board as we have essentially chopped off half the plan for Lucan village,” she said.

“I am disappointed by the outcome as what was proposed would have linked in with future active travel projects such as cycle routes.”

The Lucan Village Business and Services Group said it was “hugely relieved” by the outcome of the vote, which was “the best possible outcome” for stakeholders who objected to the original plan.

In a statement, it said it was hoping for a speedy and successful delivery of the parts of the plan that were given the go ahead.

“We are excited that Lucan is set to receive such a substantial investment and we genuinely hope it benefits residents, visitors and businesses alike,” they added.

South Dublin County Council said plans for significant public realm improvements had now been approved at three locations, including the entrance to Lucan Demesne, the promenade along the Liffey and the village green area.

“Councillors took a vote to amend and remove the public realm improvements that were proposed along Lucan Main Street,” a spokesperson said.

“These works sought to better balance the needs of all people using this busy street, including pedestrians, vulnerable road users and private vehicles.

“These proposals would have a resulted in a reduction of on-street parking, but included the provision of 14 new spaces less than a two-minute walk from Main Street.”