Concern for missing Dublin woman last seen at Luas stop

Mary O'Brien, from Clontarf, was last seen at a Luas stop in Tallaght on June 4

The family of a missing Dublin woman, last seen at a Luas stop in the city over the weekend, are concerned for her welfare.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for assistance in tracing 38-year-old Mary O’Brien, who has not been seen since Saturday.

Ms O’Brien, from St Lawrence Road, Clontarf, was last seen at the Luas stop in Cheeverstown, Tallaght, on Saturday afternoon, June 4.

She is described as being 5ft 8in in height, of broad build, with brown, shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a black top and Nike tracksuit bottoms. Gardaí and her family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01-6666000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.