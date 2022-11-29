Concern for Dublin tourism as hotels see fall in number of bookings

Visitors raise a glass in Temple Bar, but overseas hotel bookings have been down in Dublin this year.

More than half of hotels and guesthouses in Dublin are “very concerned” for the next 12 months due to spiralling costs and a fall in bookings.

The Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) has said there are significant challenges facing the sector for 2023, with reduced overseas tourism. The industry is also facing an increased VAT rate at the end of February.

The IHF said the factors are piling pressure on an industry still in recovery mode. Despite an uplift following the pandemic, overall hotel room occupancy rates are still significantly down on 2019.

For the first ten months of the year, average room occupancy levels were 75pc for Dublin. However, over the same period in 2019, room occupancy was 84pc for Dublin.

The energy crisis is also having an effect on the sector, with hotel energy costs now 10-12pc of total revenue, an increase of 4pc in 2009.

Overseas tourism levels are forecast to be down 25pc this year compared to 2019. Bookings for next year have particularly fallen from the UK and Europe.

Some 60pc of hotels in Dublin reported reduced bookings from Britain versus 2019, while 38pc reported less European bookings. However, the US market has remained strong.

Conor O’Kane, Chair of the IHF Dublin Branch, said the hotel industry is heading for “turbulant times”.

The increase in the tourism VAT rate “comes at a time when escalating business costs are eroding confidence among hoteliers”, he said.

“The looming increase means consumers and overseas visitors will be paying the third highest tourism VAT rate in Europe.

“Countries that take tourism seriously have much lower tourism VAT rates - for example Portugal (6pc), Malta (7pc) and Netherlands (9pc).

“In these countries it is settled policy to support tourism with a lower VAT rate, as its contribution to supporting jobs, businesses and the wider economy pays its way many times over.

“We have done really well to rebuild employment levels in the tourism industry back to 90pc of the pre-pandemic level.

“We should now be seeking to restore and grow tourism, and not undermine it with a VAT rate hike,” he added.