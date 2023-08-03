Commuters travelling to Dublin Airport to expect delays following crash

Those travelling to Dublin Airport should expect delays following a crash this morning.

The collision occurred around 8.30am this morning on Junction 2 going towards the airport direction southbound slip road to the M1.

The middle lane is currently affected.

Meanwhile, delays are expected to Southbound Dart services due to a mechanical issue on the 7am Newbridge to Grand Canal Dock service.

Services are currently operating 25 minutes behind schedule.

More to follow…