Comedian got appendix out after lie to get off sick from school spiralled ‘out of control’

Tom Moran is a Big Fat Filthy Disgusting Liar is being made into a new TV series

A Dublin comedian has admitted he ended up having to get his appendix out after faking sick to get a day off school.

Tom Moran was just 10 years old when he lied about being sick and was then too embarrassed to admit it when taken to the doctor and then the hospital.

The play based on his story, Tom Moran is a Big Fat Filthy Disgusting Liar, is being adapted into a TV comedy series by Deadpan Pictures, the producers behind shows such as Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope.

“When I was 10, like loads of kids, I faked being sick to get the day off school,” Tom said.

“I committed to that lie so hard that I went through a local GP, went to hospital, went for an ultrasound and then they took my appendix out.

“I never told anyone it was a lie until last year, I was so embarrassed and ashamed of it.

“As a kid, I was quite overweight so I was told there was too much flab around my tummy so the ultrasound can’t see through it, but the pain you’re describing is appendicitis.

“They didn’t want to risk it from bursting so they took it out, but I made it all up.

“I asked myself what do I should do? Do I admit I didn’t do my homework and didn’t want to get caught so I faked being sick?

“It was a lie that spiralled out of control and it was too far gone. Ultimately, I decided to say nothing and get the surgery.”

In the solo comedy show, Tom seeks to exorcise a few ghosts and discover the joy in being honest.

The story is about how trauma and shame can motivate self-destructive behaviour, but above all else is comedy.

“It’s heading on an Irish tour and to the Edinburgh Fringe this July and August,” Tom said.

“We’re developing towards eight episodes of comedy drama, a comparable show would be Fleabag. That’s something we’d hope to emulate. We’re hoping it’ll be in the next year or so.

“The play is mainly about my parents. I grew up in a house where there were mental health issues. There were struggles with depression and anxiety.

“There was no chance to do therapy or go on medication back then to begin the healing journey.

“When I decided to do the play, I had to tell my parents about the lie. That was one of the most difficult parts about making it. The appendix part was a gateway into the bigger stuff.

“What child would tell a lie like that? Why didn’t I feel safe to say that I messed up? The play looks at a little boy who lies, then he turns into a man and still lies.

“I was lying in the fact that I wasn’t being true to myself. It affected my relationships with alcohol, body image, and romantic relationships. I didn’t feel comfortable being myself,” he added.

The play will be showing at the Project Arts Centre in Dublin from July 4 to 8