Comedian Colm O’Regan: ‘I only woke up to the climate crisis when I became a father’

Colm O'Regans new book is about the journey, about trying (and often failing) to be part of the solution to the big issues, while not despairing at the endless hypocrisies that come from also being part of the problem.

Comedian Colm O’Regan has said that the climate change has been overshadowed by the cost-of-living and Covid crises.

The 44-year-old always remembers the climate crisis being an issue his whole life, but he says it was forgotten about. But he admitted to starting to really care about the climate crisis when he became a dad.

He told Independent.ie: “I'm 44. Mentally somewhere beneath, but I remember like polarising stories. In the late 80s, early 90s. I remember all of this, and being aware of it, and I felt something was being done.

“I think a lot of people of my generation went about our lives and didn't really think about it again that deeply. I certainly don't remember thinking about flights in my 20s or 30s, at some point, we all kind of took our eye off the ball.

“In the last few years, I woke up. There is a moment and it's such a cliche answer, but when I became a father, I suddenly started thinking about things.

“I went to the climate change march with my small children in 2019. I was kind of looking at them, looking at teenagers with their placards and their protests. It was very much going off. I was like wow; I wonder what are you going to be dealing with when you're my age?

Last week, Colm released a book called Climate Worrier, and he describes it as a “hypocrites guide on saving the planet”, and it has already been nominated for Lifestyle Book of the Year at the An Post Irish Book Awards.

The Dubliner openly admitted that he is not an expert on climate change, but he still worries about it. His new book doesn’t give advice on how to live off the grid and make your own planet-friendly soap, instead it’s about the journey of trying to be a small part of the solution to the big issues. He discusses how you can be the greenest version of yourself by “giving a sh*t and doing a bit”.

He added: “I think people feel very disconnected from climate change and biodiversity collapse. They feel like it's a huge thing. Covid distracted so many people and the cost-of-living crisis undermines it now.

“This sounds a bit harsh, but comedy is about shared experience, so I talk about my attitude, and I see that there are other people who think this way. That sense of togetherness would inspire people to not lose hope and not despair.

“You know, for me, a load of people gathered in a room who are kind of a bit glum about a thing can cheer each other up. I mean, like this dark humour at the base of every crisis we've ever dealt with.

“People were very funny about things during wars. It wasn't that they weren't being funny about the underlying bad thing that was happening, they were funny about our reactions. This is a book about our reaction, reacting to a huge crisis. It's really about connection.”

Colm’s book is filled with typically Irish anecdotal stories, many about his dad, and many about being a dad. It’s relatable to the city slickers and the culchies. From beef stew, to saving on a “bitta petrol”, the Inchicore based man hasn’t left out anything. He tries not to lose his sanity and keeps going when it looks pointless - while keeping the banter bouncing throughout.

He said: “You know, the world is full of people claiming to be an expert, but I'm not. So, it's very much a personal account of how to deal if you care, how to deal with the worry, because once you decide that you're interested in this thing, suddenly you see bad news everywhere. That can be overwhelming.

“The news is very bad, but a sense of community can come out of it, rather than everybody just doing their own thing. There is hope there, or at least, there are lots of people who care. It's nice to be around people who care, even if I'm not very good at all of this myself, like, that's what the book is about.

“It’s about coming to terms with climate change and doing a little bit to make a change. It gives you confidence, and maybe gives you a little bit of a chance to do the next little bit. It's not about me using keep cups, it's about 100 people that all know each other, figuring out some other solution that's local to them and in their area.”

Colm hopes to target the lazy people out there to do a tiny bit, because if there’s enough lazy people working towards one thing, all the small changes and actions can make a huge difference overall.

“There's no point in getting people who are already doing a lot of stuff to do it, it's about the lazy people, like me, doing a tiny bit.” Colm said.

“If lazy people like me, doing a tiny bit of help for the experts and are truly committed, then they won't have as much work to do.

“This could be the greatest struggle we might ever face, but we need people to do the small little jobs - you need people who are good at spreadsheets, you need people who are good at setting up WhatsApp groups.

“Most campaigns are about communication, about ensuring everybody knows where they need to be, everybody has the information they need.

“I'm not the person to talk to about mangrove swamps in Indonesia. But maybe I can help. I don't like I'm not, that doesn't mean I want to cut down mangrove swamps, it just means that there are other things I might be able to help with faster and nearer.”

You can check out other An Post Irish Book Award nominees here.