Dublin

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.6°C Dublin

Colourful St Patrick’s Day parades across Dublin as locals come out in force despite rain

Players from St Mary's GAA club with their dogs at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Rathcoole. Pic: Damien Eagers Expand
Adela Ojo with her children Shalom and Simon enjoying the St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade in Rathcoole. Pic: Damien Eagers Expand
Niamh Dungan with her dog Cody at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Saggart. Pic: Damien Eagers Expand
Ingrid Beckiene and her dog Deebi meet a lion at the parade in Saggart. Pic: Damien Eagers Expand
Kayden Doherty, Brody Doran and Tyler Doran, from Tallaght, at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Saggart. Pic: Damien Eagers Expand

Close

Players from St Mary's GAA club with their dogs at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Rathcoole. Pic: Damien Eagers

Players from St Mary's GAA club with their dogs at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Rathcoole. Pic: Damien Eagers

Adela Ojo with her children Shalom and Simon enjoying the St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade in Rathcoole. Pic: Damien Eagers

Adela Ojo with her children Shalom and Simon enjoying the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Rathcoole. Pic: Damien Eagers

Niamh Dungan with her dog Cody at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Saggart. Pic: Damien Eagers

Niamh Dungan with her dog Cody at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Saggart. Pic: Damien Eagers

Ingrid Beckiene and her dog Deebi meet a lion at the parade in Saggart. Pic: Damien Eagers

Ingrid Beckiene and her dog Deebi meet a lion at the parade in Saggart. Pic: Damien Eagers

Kayden Doherty, Brody Doran and Tyler Doran, from Tallaght, at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Saggart. Pic: Damien Eagers

Kayden Doherty, Brody Doran and Tyler Doran, from Tallaght, at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Saggart. Pic: Damien Eagers

/

Players from St Mary's GAA club with their dogs at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Rathcoole. Pic: Damien Eagers

Amy Blaney Twitter Email

As well as the main event in Dublin city centre today, lots of local St Patrick’s Day parades were in full swing across the county as communities took the streets despite the rain.

Blanchardstown

The Blanchardstown parade kicked off at 1pm along the Castleknock Road into Blanchardstown Village. Locals taking part included a trad music group, Bancha Irish Dance School, local GAA clubs and St Francis Hospice.

Lucan

The parade set off at 2pm from Lucan village and included everything from Irish dancers, sports clubs, a BMX club, gospel choirs, Indian singers and hip-hop dancers.

Stepaside

Author and Producer Andrea Hayes was MC for the Stepaside parade again this year. The parade kicked off at 1.30pm from Belarmine Roundabout into Stepaside Village with a fun fair, food trucks, dancers, face painting and music.

Dublin Eye Newsletter

Dublin news for Dubs everywhere. Find out what’s going on in the nation’s capital. Issued Monday to Friday.

This field is required

Rathcoole

This year’s parade began at 1.30pm with the theme of Our Planet, Our Home. Lots of people dressed as flowers, plants and bees, alongside some stilt-walkers, as they made their way along the parade route.

A garda shakes hands with a performer at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Rathcoole. Pic: Damien Eagers Expand

Close

A garda shakes hands with a performer at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Rathcoole. Pic: Damien Eagers

A garda shakes hands with a performer at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Rathcoole. Pic: Damien Eagers

A garda shakes hands with a performer at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Rathcoole. Pic: Damien Eagers

Swords

Locals were dressed in green along the parade route at the earlier time of 11am as the parade kicked off in the rain from Colaiste Choilm. St Finian’s GAA were selected to lead this year’s parade with the club’s 40th birthday as the theme. Children were dressed in full club gear with party hats to celebrate the day.

Balbriggan

The parade in Balbriggan started a noon today from Bremore Castle before finishing up on Dublin Street. The Irish Institute of Music and Song played traditional music from 10am in Georges Square.

Malahide

The Malahide parade set off at 2pm from Malahide Road onto Main Street. Celebrations continued at the nearby Naomh Mearnóg GAA club in Portmarnock, with live music, a magician and food.

Do you have a Dublin story?

If so you can get in touch here

Read More

Privacy