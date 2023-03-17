Colourful St Patrick’s Day parades across Dublin as locals come out in force despite rain

Kayden Doherty, Brody Doran and Tyler Doran, from Tallaght, at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Saggart. Pic: Damien Eagers

Ingrid Beckiene and her dog Deebi meet a lion at the parade in Saggart. Pic: Damien Eagers

Niamh Dungan with her dog Cody at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Saggart. Pic: Damien Eagers

Adela Ojo with her children Shalom and Simon enjoying the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Rathcoole. Pic: Damien Eagers

Players from St Mary's GAA club with their dogs at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Rathcoole. Pic: Damien Eagers

As well as the main event in Dublin city centre today, lots of local St Patrick’s Day parades were in full swing across the county as communities took the streets despite the rain.

Blanchardstown

The Blanchardstown parade kicked off at 1pm along the Castleknock Road into Blanchardstown Village. Locals taking part included a trad music group, Bancha Irish Dance School, local GAA clubs and St Francis Hospice.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Lucan

The parade set off at 2pm from Lucan village and included everything from Irish dancers, sports clubs, a BMX club, gospel choirs, Indian singers and hip-hop dancers.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Stepaside

Author and Producer Andrea Hayes was MC for the Stepaside parade again this year. The parade kicked off at 1.30pm from Belarmine Roundabout into Stepaside Village with a fun fair, food trucks, dancers, face painting and music.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Rathcoole

This year’s parade began at 1.30pm with the theme of Our Planet, Our Home. Lots of people dressed as flowers, plants and bees, alongside some stilt-walkers, as they made their way along the parade route.

Expand Close A garda shakes hands with a performer at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Rathcoole. Pic: Damien Eagers / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A garda shakes hands with a performer at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Rathcoole. Pic: Damien Eagers

Swords

Locals were dressed in green along the parade route at the earlier time of 11am as the parade kicked off in the rain from Colaiste Choilm. St Finian’s GAA were selected to lead this year’s parade with the club’s 40th birthday as the theme. Children were dressed in full club gear with party hats to celebrate the day.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Balbriggan

The parade in Balbriggan started a noon today from Bremore Castle before finishing up on Dublin Street. The Irish Institute of Music and Song played traditional music from 10am in Georges Square.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Malahide

The Malahide parade set off at 2pm from Malahide Road onto Main Street. Celebrations continued at the nearby Naomh Mearnóg GAA club in Portmarnock, with live music, a magician and food.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference