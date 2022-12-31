Coast Guard warning ahead of New Year swims

This year Irish Coast Guard have been involved in 2,700 incidents around the country.

The Irish Coast Guard is warning swimmers planning on taking a dip in the sea to celebrate the New Year.

It said they should “take the time to ensure you seek professional advice before you take to the waters” to ensure “you have a fun and safe adventure”.

The Coast Guard encouraged those taking to the sea to check weather, tides, and water conditions, be prepared for the water shock, ensure you're visible in the water, and don’t ever swim alone, in a quiet area or at night.

The Irish Coast Guard said: "These simple messages could save you or someone’s life. Don’t take risks, always be prepared. Dial 112/999 if you see someone in difficulty, don’t wait, every second counts.”

The Irish Coast Guard in Howth added: “With the festive season comes much appreciated presents from friends and families. Some may have found themselves with new water sports equipment like kayaks or even sea swimming apparel they are now keen to use to work off the food and drink taken onboard over Christmas.

“Before jumping into a newfound sport, we would encourage you to take the time to ensure you seek professional advice before you take to the waters. Talk to water sports clubs about training and look at the Safety on the Water website so see what is needed in ensuring you have a fun and safe adventure.

“Finally, the public are the Coast Guard’s eyes and ears on the coastline and have been pivotal in saving lives in Dublin Bay in 2022. We continue to encourage people to immediately call the Coast Guard on 112 or 999 if they think they see someone in difficulty, not just in Dublin Bay but around the country.”

Dublin Bay is a busy area with both commercial and leisure users; the area’s beaches and coastline attract water sports enthusiasts and day trippers. Two Coast Guard stations, Dun Laoghaire and Howth, support Search and Rescue operations in the area.

Recent times have seen an increase in the number of calls attended in Dublin Bay, approximately 25pc of Coast Guard team calls nationally are responded to by one of the two stations.