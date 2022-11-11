Clamping, deliveries and e-scooters leave Capel Street shops ‘frustrated’

Shop owners and residents on Capel Street have expressed their “frustration” over a number of ongoing issues on the now permanently pedestrianised street.

Problems with store deliveries, waste collection, clamping and speeding e-scooters have prompted businesses to appeal to the council to make changes to the operation of the street.

“About 70pc of businesses are not totally happy. There are issues with waste collections, there are issues around deliveries that we need to work through,” said Richard Guiney, chief executive of DublinTown.

Councillors voted on Tuesday to permanently pedestrianise the street and the vote will now go forward to the wider council. Eight councillors voted in favour, while two voted against and one abstained.

“You would have smaller businesses on Capel Street using private cars to make deliveries to their premises. They have been clamped and not allowed in. That has caused a few problems,” said Mr Guiney.

“The bollards are up and the waste trucks can’t get into some premises. Folks are carrying their bags half way down the street to leave them at a corner to be collected, and that doesn’t look great.”

He added that a separate cycle path is needed to avoid cyclists and e-scooters colliding with pedestrians.

“The interaction with the pedestrians is not working and it’s only a matter of time before there is an accident or somebody gets hurt,” said Mr Guiney.

However, he added that businesses on the street have had “good meetings” with Dublin City Council over the issues.

“We know there are things that if we had worked through them before the pedestrianisation happened, we could have sorted out a lot of issues.”

The street was initially made traffic-free on a trial basis in May. At the moment vehicles can access the street until 11am.

Doc Huysmans, owner of Dublin City Comics on Capel Street, said the issues are “frustrating” and he has lost business due to the pedestrianisation.

Doc Huysmans (left) owner of Dublin City Comics on Capel Street

Doc Huysmans (left) owner of Dublin City Comics on Capel Street

“I’m pragmatic and I understand we need to do it to make the city better. I’m not against it, I just think the whole thing has been done ad-hoc,” he said.

The store owner said businesses on the street were not consulted properly and issues were not addressed before the street was made permanently traffic-free.

He added that he recently stopped a café owner next door from being clamped at 10.30am while unloading goods.

“I stopped the clamper taking his car away. We were told by the council we could use our own private vehicles before 11am,” he said.

“If they did it properly they should have issued every business a permit to put on display in our cars. There is no structure to it. A lot of it is frustration.”

He said businesses on the street are being charged more by delivery drivers because it takes longer to access the street and offload.

“There are businesses on the street that get deliveries at all hours of the day and particularly two businesses that deal with upholstery. They have couches and stuff coming and going and they can’t get in or out.”

The business owner also said cyclists and e-scooters are a “major concern” and would hope to see speed ramps, signposts and a cycle path installed to slow down and separate cyclists from pedestrians.

“There are delivery riders flying up and down the street right outside my shop,” he said.