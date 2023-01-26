Christy Dignam’s family ‘love’ portrait of Aslan star by Dublin artist

Christy Dignam’s family “really love” a portrait of the Aslan star recently painted by a Dublin artist.

Niall O’Loughlin, an award-winning caricature artist, painted a cartoon of Christy and it was sold, despite the artist not normally selling originals of his work.

“It’s mad, I’ve painted him before and this time I think it’s about Christy rather than my artwork,” he said.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Christy and his family. This is my small tribute to an absolute legend.

“Members of his immediate family, people really close to him, have contacted me and they’re the ones who really matter. They absolutely love it.

“It’s been by far my most popular post with over a million views and counting which I think is more a testament to how much people love Christy rather than my artwork.

“Normally, I don’t have time to paint my own stuff, but I had two days and used them constructively. I could’ve just sat around and did my emails.

“I don’t usually sell the originals, but I’ll sell prints, I keep the originals. I’ve one done of Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders signed, but I won’t sell it. The time it takes to do them, it’s genuinely not worth my while.”

However, Niall did admit selling his artwork of Christy, adding: “Let’s just say it’s going to a very good home.

“I’ve seen Aslan so many times over the years. I live in Dunboyne and I used to see them here years ago and it’s just one of those things where I think, why weren’t they bigger?

“Everyone thinks they should’ve been as big as U2. They should’ve been huge.

“I am a fan, and I was lucky enough to see them a number of times in smaller venues but you’re watching and thinking that they should be playing way bigger venues.”