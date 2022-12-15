Christmas Eve ‘Big Busk’ returns to Dublin after three years

Glen Hansard, Bono and Imelda May entertain shoppers at the annual Christmas Eve busk in 2018

The Christmas Eve ‘Big Busk’, featuring the likes of Glen Hansard and Bono, is finally back on the streets of Dublin after three years.

The event, in aid of the Simon Community, has been a staple on the Christmas calendar for Dubliners since its first outing more than a decade ago.

The Busk has featured stars like Bono, Sinéad O’Connor, Liam Ó Maonlaí, Imelda May and Hozier, so who knows who will appear this year.

Dublin Simon Community has other fundraising events planned for Christmas, including Sing for Simon and the Carolathon to make sure they reach their fundraising target.

Catherine Kenny, CEO of Dublin Simon Community, said: “We are putting everything we can into moving people out of homelessness and keeping them in their homes where they belong, but we need all the help we can get.

“For the sixth month in a row, we have reached the scandalous milestone of the highest number of people ever recorded in homelessness in the capital. The figure stands at 11,397 people in emergency accommodation.

“Among this group is a growing cohort of older people presenting to emergency accommodation services. In the last 12 months, the number of people aged 65 and older residing in emergency accommodation has grown by 39pc.”

The last few years have also seen a marked increase in the number of older and elderly people receiving eviction notices.

Project worker with the Simon Community, Adrian O’Reilly, said: “Our prevention services have seen a significant increase in calls from older people, many of whom may have lived at their property for 20 years or more, paying a low rent which they can cover with their pensions.

“What’s happening now is many landlords are either selling or passing properties down to children, which is upending a lot of these long-standing tenancies.

“Our older clients are particularly afraid because they can’t afford to pay 2022 rent rates or if they can, might not have the knowledge necessary to compete with younger people vying for the same property.

“It’s so upsetting and worrying for them,” he added.

The fundraising drive kicks off tomorrow, December 8, with Sing for Simon on the steps of the Powerscourt Townhouse Centre at 5.30pm.

Performers include Wild Youth, Curtis Walsh, Taylor D, Séamus Harty, Florence Road, Kenan Flannery, Aimée, Lucan Gospel Choir, Georgia G, Liliana, Terence Browne, and Sophie Doyle Ryder.

Next week, there will be a 24-hour Carolathon in Dublin city centre on Friday, December 16 and Saturday, December 17.

Head of Fundraising and Communications at Dublin Simon Community, Aisling Harmey, said: “We are asking the public to please give what they can, and to remember those who will not be at home this Christmas simply because they do not have a place to call home.

“We are delighted to be back in force with a full calendar of fundraising events after a three-year hiatus brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We look forward to returning to the streets of Dublin, singing and playing music in a way that has become synonymous with raising funds for people experiencing homelessness at Christmas.”