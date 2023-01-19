Children’s author wants to introduce African culture through Irish

The author of a new children’s book hopes to introduce African culture into homes here using the Irish language.

Kensika Monshengwo lives in Dublin but originally comes from Congo. He recently wrote a children’s book called Okani agus Banríocht an Chrogaill (Okani and The Crocodile Queendom, in English).

He believes his book came along at a good time, and hopes people can see that those from outside of Ireland are contributing to the country.

The book is also available in English, but Kensika wanted to “to introduce the culture of Africa in Irish homes and also introduce Irish to other cultures”.

“In a climate where there are some racist elements and other people welcoming diversity here. I think my book is very timely,” he said.

“It’s a good signal to show there are people from outside of Ireland contributing to making Ireland a better place and advertising it as a good place to live.

“I want to make sure everything I write in English is published in Irish too, it’s my way of contributing to Ireland.

“It’s also a way of encouraging my children to learn the language and learn about their culture so they feel connected and that they belong to both,” he added.

Okani agus Banríocht an Chrogaill is a story inspired by Kensika’s mother.

“It’s a bedtime story that we tell kids in the Congo. My mother used to tell us this story at the end of the day after we ate and showered. It’s about a group of girls going to the river to wash their clothes.

“One had a ring and it got lost, so she went to go and look for it. She ended up in the underworld Queendom.

“The story is about how bad things can be a blessing in disguise. A lot of stories in Africa like to give morals and lessons.

“I want to share African culture in homes in Ireland through Irish. Kids will find out how people in different parts of the world are living, like going to the river to wash, that’s not a thing here,” he added.

The book is not just for kids, it comes with lessons for older people too.

“The story is about kids with African origin and it’s in Irish. It’ll force them to learn the language too.

“They’ll notice there are black people in it and might take an interest. It makes me happy that the kids in schools are taking an interest and are also happy with the books.

“There’s always an opportunity to learn, even for adults. Having a book that’s a bit different might spark an interest in adults. I think it’s good for them to read an Irish book and learn about the Congo culture.”