Children witness to queues, overdoses and sexual favours during drug dealing at Oliver Bond flats, Dáil hears

Drug dealing at the Oliver Bond complex is said to be at a level 'never seen before'

Open drug dealing in a flat complex in inner city Dublin has reached a level “never seen before”, with children witnessing queues, overdoses and sexual favours, the Dáil has heard.

Residents in the Oliver Bond flats are calling for State intervention given the nature of control drug dealers are asserting over the area.

Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh said the area in the Liberties has gone “buck mad” and children’s lives are being “corrupted”.

“The queues of people outside certain blocks and flats show this is organised,” he said.

“There are characters running up and down taking orders and delivering cash to different flats as they distribute various drugs such as crack cocaine, cocaine, heroin and e-tabs.

“Children’s lives, in particular, are being corrupted when they start seeing this day in and day out.

“When they go to school in their uniforms, they are passing people who are comatose on the stairs because they have injected, they see sexual favours being given on the same stairs.

“On their way to school, they pass a queue of 20 or 30 people and when they come back, the exact same queue is there again.

“When they are trying to sleep at night, there is tooting of horns demanding delivery. That is happening day in and day out,” he added.

Deputy Ó Snodaigh said although some support has been provided, the “elephant” in the room has not been addressed and the cry from residents has not been heard. Many are leaving and “want out” of the flats.

“They are the ones who are transferring. Questions were being asked about why people do not move into some Dublin City Council flats. That is the very reason,” he said.

“The drug dealing is on a scale that I have not seen before, and I have been around in Dublin for many a year.”

TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh made the shocking claims in the Dáil

In a parliamentary response, Minister of State Dara Calleary said Minister for Justice Simon Harris and the government is “very conscious of the distressing impact” this activity has on residents in the Oliver Bond flats.

More than a quarter of all drug seizures in the Kevin Street subdistrict during 2022 came from the Oliver Bond flats, the minister said.

Minister Calleary added that the Oliver Bond complex receives a “high concentration” of garda policing from Kevin Street Garda station, while alleged offenders and safe houses are being pursued by gardaí.

“An Garda Síochana has advised that there have been a large number of seizures of both drugs and cash recorded in recent week, which had aided in the open sale and supply of controlled drugs and anti-social behaviour in the Oliver Bond flat complex,” he said.

There were 321 garda patrols recorded for the Oliver Bond complex in 2022, and additional gardaí will be added to the community policing unit in Kevin Street Garda station.