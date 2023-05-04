‘Cheaper milk and butter should not be at the expense of farmers,’ says chef Rachel Allen

Rachel Allen will be doing cookery demonstrations at this weekend's Wellfest in Dublin. Pic: Tony Gavin

Celebrity chef Rachel Allen has welcomed cheaper prices on essential food items, but is concerned about the impact on Irish farmers.

The well-known TV chef and writer will be showcasing some of the best Irish produce at WellFest in the Royal Hospital, Kilmainham, in Dublin this weekend.

“I think we’ve become very well known worldwide for our produce. Our dairy is second to none and we’re really well known for that because of our weather,” she said.

“I really try, when I’m cooking somewhere else in the world, to include dairy, fish, or meat. Dairy always comes first. We’ve got some really good cheddar in Ireland.”

Earlier this week, Labour TD Ger Nash called on the Government to examine price caps across essential food items to help working people.

Although Rachel said that she’d welcome the idea, she doesn’t want farmers to suffer through the process.

“It would be incredible but it’s a big conversation. The problem is that the farmers have to get a fair amount for their produce,” she said.

“It’s great if we could get [the produce] cheaper, but is that going to be at the expense of the farmer?

“We’ll lose more and more dairy farmers and producers if they can’t afford to live and feed themselves.

“It does need to be a fair price. Dairy farmers have gone through really hard times, being offered less and less money for their milk, for instance,” she added.

The bestselling cookery writer and teacher at the world-famous Ballymaloe Cookery School, is heading to WellFest this weekend to demonstrate her cooking skills with Irish produce.

Rachel also has some tips for those trying to save money and get good value from their grocery shop - which she will focus on at the event.

“I am doing a demonstration, I’m calling it ‘Eat Well, Feel Well’. I’m going to be making soups, broths and bread. It’s good, hearty and lovely,” she said.

“People are so much more aware of what they’re eating. I’m really into simple, good, honest, homely food. Quite often, that’s the best.

“Go into a butcher and try to learn, the less prime cuts of meat, the cuts that go into stews and casseroles.

“Something like an Irish stew made with shouldered chops, is so good. They’re much less expensive than the leg of lamb or the rack of lamb.

“If you include a little bit of cooking into your soups and stews, it’s definitely good. Then you can seek out food that’s reasonably priced, and you have the leftovers to use.”