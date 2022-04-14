Charity sea dip in aid of Dubliner injured in Mexico

Matt Murphy fractured his C5 vertebrae diving into the water off the coast of Cancun last summer

A women-only charity sea dip will take place tomorrow to raise funds for a Dubliner who suffered a serious spinal injury in Mexico.

Matt Murphy (26) was on a boat tour with friends off the coast of Cancun last summer when he fractured his C5 vertebrae after diving into the water and hitting a shallow sandbank.

The popular Skerries man underwent emergency surgery but has been left with limited function in his arms and has no control of his triceps, hands or lower body.

However, doctors say his spinal cord is still intact, raising hopes he will one day be able to walk again.

After being repatriated to Ireland, he was initially cared for at the spinal unit of the Mater Hospital and is continuing his treatment at the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dún Laoghaire while living at home with his family on weekends.

The ‘Bob Your Boobs for Matt’ event takes place at a discreet north Dublin coastal location on Good Friday.

The fundraiser is part of a campaign by family and friends to raise money for his ongoing care and possible treatment in a specialist centre abroad.

To date, almost €250,000 has been raised for Matt through various events, raffles and donations.

Frances O’Brien, organiser of the charity dip, said her son Paddy and Matt have been friends since the age of three and he’s been a constant presence in her family’s life.

“Matt is one of the nicest, kindest, funniest guys you could meet,” she said. “This was such a tragic accident as he was always so full of adventure and life.

“To see him walking through my front door again would be the best present ever.”

Ms O’Brien said they were inspired to organise a women-only event by the ‘Dickie Dip’, an annual men’s naked sea swim in Skerries that raises funds for prostate cancer care.

“We didn’t want to do a dip in the nip but thought it would be a bit of fun to bob our boobs and get in and out quickly,” she said.

“We expect that between 20 and 30 women will go topless on the day, with others wearing swimsuits also joining in. Two minutes of blushes can help make a lifetime of difference for Matt.”

She added that volunteers will be collecting money in buckets at the event, which will be restricted to female spectators only.

Donations can be made here.