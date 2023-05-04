Charity run in honour of Old Man Belfield to take place during UCD Festival

Grainne Binns at the launch of the UCD Festival, a unique programme of over 130 events taking place at the Belfield campus in June

Michael Byrne, who was known as Old Man Belfield. Pic: Lee Furlong

An inaugural charity run will take place this summer in honour of Old Man Belfield, a fixture on the UCD campus for 30 years.

The Michael Byrne Memorial Run will be held on the new UCD running track on Saturday, June 10, in honour of the homeless man, affectionately known by students as Old Man Belfield.

The familiar face, who was held in high regard by students and staff, was found dead at the UCD campus on January 11, 2021.

His death sparked an outpouring of tributes from alumni sharing their affection for the homeless man who made the UCD campus his home.

One past student claimed she was rescued by Mr Byrne who rushed to her aid when a man attempted to assault her while walking through the campus at night.

The university hosted a funeral service and launched the Michael Byrne Community Fund to honour his memory on the campus.

The inaugural run will take place at 11am on June 10 and will be followed by the kick off of the UCD festival with live performances, talks, food and more than 130 events.

The festival will include live performances, masterclasses, interactive science displays, creative workshops and family-friendly activities.

All events on the day are free for the public to attend, however booking may be required for some events.

The festival will close on Sunday with a performance by the RTÉ Orchestra and blues musicians from The Delta Blues Project. Tickets for this event are priced from €22.50.

Skater and fashion designer Grainne Binns at the launch of the UCD Festival, taking place on June 10 and 11

On Saturday, there will be a series of talks with award winning authors Roddy Doyle, Lisa McInerney, Emilie Pine, Elaine Feeney, and Nicole Flattery.

The UCD O’Brien Centre for Science will host Pepper the humanoid Robot, while UCD Explore’s Phil Smyth will conduct hands-on experiments, with exhibits where you can experience being a vet for the day, prepare for surgery, and deliver puppies.

There will also be a Body and Mind area with yoga classes and tips for mental well-being.

Michael Magee and Karl Geary will be on campus to captivate audiences, while children’s author Dave Rudden will host a creative workshop for budding writers.

Sheila Morris, UCD Festival organiser, said: “As well as an incredibly fun day out, this free event is your chance to discover hidden talents, explore research breakthroughs, delve into artistic expression, and engage with world class academics, researchers and authors.

“Visitors will have the opportunity to engage with specialists in the fields of science, technology, health and culture; be inspired and join us for an extraordinary celebration of UCD’s educational excellence.”

The UCD Belfield campus is served by the 11, 39a, 46a, 47, 142, 145 and 155 bus routes and is located within walking distance of Sydney Parade Dart station.