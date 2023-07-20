Chapters in Dublin is nominated for the TikTok Independent Bookseller of Year

Mick Finucane of Chapters said the nomination is a credit to the bookstore's staff. Pic: Frank McGrath

Chapters Bookstore is the only Irish store nominated for TikTok’s Independent Bookseller of the Year award.

Located on Parnell Street in the heart of Dublin, the iconic bookstore has been trading for the past 40 years.

It shut doors in January last year, but reopened under new ownership a couple of months later, leaving book-lovers everywhere overjoyed.

Since reopening, Chapters has set up a thriving community on TikTok and is a cherished part of the BookTok community in Ireland.

Now, Chapters has been recognised for their unique videos and shortlisted for Best Independent Bookseller of the Year at the TikTok Book Awards UK and Ireland.

CEO Mick Finucane told Independent.ie: “We’re delighted, ourselves and Sally Rooney are the only Irish nominees. TikTok for us, it was always about showing the personality of the staff and the business.

“We didn’t really think it was a place for selling at first, our viewpoint on social media is that you’re in somebody’s personal time and it should be informative or entertaining.

“Our videos capture the sense of humour of the staff, we’re just trying to give the personality behind the business and let people know the workers rather than just posting pictures of books.

“The staff knocked it out of the park, they all amazed me. I think they’re great, the staff really get behind it. It’s a team effort,” he added.

It’s not just Irish audiences they’ve reached on the popular social media app. Chapters has amazed book-lovers from around the world.

“We’ve a young girl who’s on work experience with us from Germany. She’s 18 and she came here because she saw us on TikTok, she’s really made an effort,” Mr Finucane said.

“She thought Chapters would be a great place to work and we’re delighted. We get numerous applications through TikTok because people think it’s a cool place to work.

Chapters on Parnell Street is in the running for Independent Bookseller of the Year. Pic: Steve Humphreys

“Books on TikTok are really popular. We’ve two metres of books categorised as ‘BookTok books’. We’ve a ‘BookTok’ section on our website too.

“It’s helped with a resurgence of reading. The BookTok videos are short, sweet and entertaining. Win or lose, it’s a great bit of recognition for staff.

“There’s no strategy, we just portray what we’re like. We’re the only Irish nominee in our category, the others are from England and Scotland,” he added.

Chapters Manager, Sara Phelan, believes the priority of the app is to “have fun” and “not be afraid to show your personality.”

“Chapters reopened its doors under new ownership in March 2022 and our first TikTok was created that May,” she said.

“As soon as we recognised TikTok trending titles gaining sales momentum, we thought about using it as a fun and interesting staff-led way to engage the burgeoning BookTok community.

“It all started with Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller. We noticed that it was consistently selling very well for a novel published in 2011.

“I decided to ask one customer where they had heard of it, and they said BookTok. I misheard it as ‘Book Talk’ and scoured my podcast app to find the podcast so I could keep up to date.

“Very quickly I realised that BookTok was this wonderful sub-community on TikTok. We built one small stand highlighting the handful of titles that were trending at the time.

“That has now grown to two full bays at the very front of the shop,” she added.