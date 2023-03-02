Chapters bookstore says you could be sitting on a fortune in old books

Chapters bookstore says you could be sitting on a fortune if you own any of these popular books.

The iconic Dublin store has just launched on eBay.ie, and they’re encouraging people to check their bookshelves, attics and sheds in case they are sitting on a lump sum of cash.

Some of the rarest books might not be what you think - so it’s worth checking out what’s lying around the house.

From the magical world of Harry Potter to the lands of Westeros in Game of Thrones, eBay is home to some of the rarest books any collector would love to have in their collection.

Here are the Top 5 rarest books currently selling on eBay.ie:

On joining forces with eBay, Mick Finucane, CEO at Chapters Bookstore, said: “So much of our stock is community generated as customers trade in their books for store credit or cash, which means we have a truly eclectic and sprawling range of titles, as well as all the standards and classics.

“We are the place to come to when you are looking for something unusual and we are the place where you consistently find what you didn’t know you were looking for.

“Trying to make our range available to as many people as possible, needed a creative approach.

“Although we are all so familiar with eBay and what it does, we forget that it is a really creative, vibrant retail environment – it was a perfect match for us!”

Ireland’s readers were vocal about their heartbreak in 2021 when Chapters Bookstore announced its closure. With a heritage of over 40 years, Chapters is Ireland’s largest independent, new and second-hand bookstore.

In March last year, Mick Finucane and Kevin Neary, founders of GameStop Ireland, took over the store and saved it from closure.

Now they have launched on eBay.ie, allowing them to make their extensive range of new and second handbooks available to the millions of daily shoppers worldwide.