Catherine Stocker becomes first Dublin councillor granted full maternity leave

Social Democrats councillor Catherine Stocker has become the first elected representative in Dublin City Council to take full maternity leave under new legislation.

Prior to last year there was no mechanism in place to provide maternity leave to councillors, and representatives who didn’t attend local authority meetings were marked as absent.

Councillor Stocker was previously vocal about the lack of maternity leave for female politicians following the birth of her daughter Anna in 2021, who sadly passed away just weeks later.

She welcomed a baby girl last week and will be temporarily replaced on the council by fellow party member Karl Stanley for the duration of her maternity leave.

“Two years ago, myself and my husband lost a baby girl at two weeks old,” Ms Stocker said.

“At the time, there was no option to take maternity leave, sick leave, bereavement leave or leave of any kind to recover from the birth or grieve the loss.

“As an elected representative, I was not entitled to what any other woman in the country had access to. Usually, mothers in tragic circumstances can avail of time off work through maternity leave.

“However, this was not an option as no maternity leave entitlements were available for elected councillors, TDs or Senators.

“The new maternity leave will allow me the time I need to bond with my baby and focus on my family without other concerns. It will also ensure my constituents are fully represented while I’m on leave.

“Since I was elected in 2019, six of my Dublin City Council colleagues have had babies with no entitlement to maternity leave.

“I have also seen women with newborns in the council chamber because they were too dedicated to miss important votes.

“While they are to be commended for this, it shouldn’t be the case for any mother not to have a choice,” she added.

Cllr Stocker said the maternity leave is an “overdue step forward” for women in Irish politics, however, “we are still far from where we need to be”.

During a meeting of Dublin City Council on Monday, councillor Patricia Roe said Stocker’s maternity leave was a “momentous occasion” for the council.

“It is the first time any councillor has been allowed the opportunity to nominate somebody to take their place or avail of maternity leave,” she said.

Speaking on the issue of gender balance in local authorities, she said in 1991 only 12pc of councillors in Ireland were women, which increased to 24pc after the last local election.

“It is the lowest I think in Europe bar one other country, and it is abysmally low,” she said.

Councillor Janice Boylan said maternity cover is the “next stage” after female councillors recently fought for a parenting room in city hall.

“I had a baby while I was a councillor and I was back in the chamber two weeks later with him because we didn’t have the opportunity to have maternity leave at the time,” she said.