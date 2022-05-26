Cat rescued after being dumped and left for dead in the Dublin mountains

Cruagh was found locked in her pet carrier without food or water

A young cat is being cared for by an animal welfare charity after it was locked in a pet carrier and left for dead in the Dublin Mountains.

The sickening act of cruelty was widely condemned on social media after the DSPCA posted a photo of the cat, named Cruagh after the woods where she was discovered.

The charity said she had been locked in a cat carrier, with no access to food or water, and most certainly would have died if she had not been found by a family out walking.

The DSPCA described Cruagh as “a stunning, lovable, friendly girl” and said she was recovering well from her ordeal.

“How anyone could leave her like that is beyond belief,” a spokesperson said.

“We help so many families who can't look after their pets. All we ask is for them to be a little bit patient and mind them until we have space to take them in.

“Dumping a family pet is just not right and not fair,” they added.

Cruagh is now settling in at the DSPCA’s cattery in Rathfarnham where she will be cared for until she finds a new home.

“She is extremely sweet and loves to be near you and being petted,” they said. “With her gentle nature and lovable temperament, she is certainly going to make someone very happy.”

Social media users responded with anger to the DSPCA’s post, describing the incident as “evil”, “shocking” and “distressing”.

“Thank God she was found before she suffered a horrible death – how these people can sleep at night is beyond me,” one person commented.

Another said: “Who would do something like that to a poor animal? So glad she is safe now.”