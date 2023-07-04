Car rammed into phone store during robbery in Dublin
Gardaí are investigating after a car was rammed into a store in Dublin city centre overnight.
The Three store on Henry Street was the target of burglary and criminal damage in the early hours of the morning.
A silver Mercades was rammed into the shopfront, smashing a glass window and door. Gardaí are currently at the scene and the store remains closed today.
A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating an incident of burglary and criminal damage at a business premises on Henry Street, Dublin 1, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
“The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning and investigations are ongoing.”
The latest robbery follows a number of similar incidents in which stores on Grafton Street were rammed at the start of the year.