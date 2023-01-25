Capuchin Day Centre preparing meals for 100 extra people a day due to influx of refugees

The Capuchin Day Centre in Dublin is prepared to provide meals for an extra 100 people to meet the demands of incoming refugees.

There are fears that refugees arriving in the country over the coming days and weeks could be forced to sleep rough due to a shortage of available accommodation.

It was announced on Tuesday that the provision of overflow emergency accommodation for adult asylum seekers has been paused at Dublin’s Citywest Transit Hub.

Alan Bailey, manager of the Capuchin Day Centre which caters for Dublin’s homeless community, said staff have been preparing to provide more meals after the centre received advice from the government that there may be an influx of refugees.

The centre is running a takeaway breakfast as well as their weekly food hampers. Mr Bailey said the centre is serving around 200 breakfasts and around 600 dinners per day.

“We are here since 6am getting ready in case we had an influx from the group that arrived yesterday,” he told RTE’s Morning Ireland.

He said the centre is preparing for “at least another 100 people… as long as we have advance notice, it’s no problem getting it ready”.

Read More

Expand Close Alan Bailey said the centre is preparing for an influx of refugees / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Alan Bailey said the centre is preparing for an influx of refugees

“Our average breakfast is 200 people, a lot of those are the rough sleepers who spend the night on the streets.

“Normally we open at 8 o’clock but we started the last few mornings opening at 7,” he said.

Mr Bailey said the centre is seeing a lot of new people using the service “that have never been in here before”.

“We like to think they can come here because we can provide necessities and they are comfortable here,” he added.

Mr Bailey said the centre is feeling the pressure but “we don’t know what numbers are going to come in, but we hope and we feel we are ready for them”.