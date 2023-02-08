Capuchin Day Centre prepares record number of meals as demand for services soars

Alan Bailey, manager of the Capuchin Day Centre, said they prepared 1,300 food parcels

The Capuchin Day Centre in Dublin served its highest number of meals yesterday as the centre is experiencing an increase in the demand for its services.

The centre, on Bow Street in Dublin’s inner city, offers a daily takeaway breakfast and sit down dinners for the city’s homeless, as well as a weekly food hamper on a Wednesday.

Alan Bailey, manager of the centre, said there has been a “gradual increase” in the numbers attending, with 675 people there for dinner yesterday.

“We had 675 people seated for dinner and it was the highest number we have ever had,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“We timed our cooking so by half one yesterday we were putting on the second load of food for the dinner. We stagger through that way.”

The centre receives €400,000 in government funding and the rest is funded through public donations. Mr Bailey said the centre is coping with the demand due to the public’s “generosity”.

On Wednesdays, the centre gives out free food parcels with groceries and essential supplies. Mr Bailey said the queue for food parcels began around 6.30am today.

Queues for food parcels often begin as early as 6.30am at the Capuchin Day Centre

Queues for food parcels often begin as early as 6.30am at the Capuchin Day Centre

“Normally on a Wednesday morning we do 1,100 food parcels. Last week we saw an increase so we prepared 1,200, and this morning we are preparing 1,300,” he said.

“I’ve no doubt that they will be gone by 11.30am.”

On Monday mornings, the centre provides nappies and baby food which Mr Bailey said has become “very popular”.

“There is huge demand for them,” he said.

According to research published today by the children’s charity Barnardos, large numbers of parents are skipping meals or reducing portion sizes so their children have enough to eat.

One in 10 parents said they had used food banks or received a food donation over the previous 12 months, according to the survey.

“We’ve seen an increase in the number of families attending and children coming from school to be fed. It’s sad,” Mr Bailey said.

“We’ve met a lot of Ukrainian refugees over the last couple of months. The tales they tell us are harrowing.”