Capel Street named as one of the coolest streets in the world by Time Out

Capel Street came 22nd on a list of coolest streets in the world. Pic: Gerry Mooney

Capel Street has been named the 22nd coolest street in the world by Time Out, outranking the likes of Grafton Street and Temple Bar.

The magazine named the newly-pedestrianised street as the top cultural and social destination in Dublin, ranking higher than spots in New York, Madrid and Tokyo.

The magazine name drops Panti Bar, recommending visitors should “spend a bleary night” at the “home of Ireland’s most famous drag queen”.

Panti, aka Rory O’Neill, tweeted in response that it was “great to see Capel St named as one of the world’s coolest streets (#22) and obviously I agree wholeheartedly”.

Bar 1661 was also name checked by Time Out, telling readers they could “drink something a little different at Ireland's first poitín bar”.

The award winning cocktail bar’s general manager, Will Lynch, told Independent.ie he felt Capel Street is an “up and coming area, with cheaper rent than the southside and an array of new restaurants, cafés and bars”.

He also feels the pedestrianisation plan, implemented during the pandemic, has added to the atmosphere on Capel Street.

“We only set up our bar here three years ago,” Will said. “When the street became pedestrianised, we noticed extra football.

“It brings more people to the area. Everyone’s been spending more time outside during the summer and the place has been buzzing with a real European city feel."

The magazine says Capel Street is a cultural hub with “some of the best food in Dublin, usually without any frills”.

“Locals know they’re good, so there's no need for fuss,” it adds.

“There is always something new to discover on Capel Street, whether it’s a steamy bowl of authentic pho, a lively Moroccan restaurant with karaoke from noon to night, or brunch at the super-popular Brother Hubbard.”

Time Out notes that the ban on vehicles has also made the street the “ideal spot for sipping pints in the sun and just generally hanging out”.

The restaurant White Rabbit is also mentioned as having “mastered Asian street food”.

Capel Street came 22nd on the list, one place ahead of Jumeirah Beach Road in Dubai.

Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy told Independent.ie she’s “delighted” with the recognition for the north city spot.

Rue Wellington in Montreal, Canada, was named the number one coolest street in the world, with Time Out praising its array of “killer cocktail bars, stellar brunch spots”.